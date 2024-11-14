All Black Ops 6 Season 1 Twitch Drop Rewards & How To Earn Them

Season 1 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is finally here, giving players plenty to dive into. However, the game also has a way for them to earn rewards without actually playing. Here are all the Black Ops 6 Season 1 Twitch Drop Rewards and how to get them.

All Black Ops 6 Season 1 Twitch Drop Rewards

By watching streamers play Black Ops 6, gamers can earn several rewards to use in Multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone. Here’s a list of all of them:

Stratagem Weapon Blueprint

Sea Creature Calling Card

Cubical Carp Charm

Deep Dive Emblem

Clearly, the Season 1 rewards are going for an underwater theme. The blueprint stands out, though, being very vibrant and ready to stand out in smaller maps. However, the best of them all might just be the Charm, which features a clownfish in a small tank. Call of Duty never fails to provide interesting trinkets to add to weapons, but the Cubical Carp may be one of the better ones in recent memory.

How To Get All Black Ops 6 Season 1 Twitch Drop Rewards

Just like on Black Ops 6‘s launch, players will need to make sure that their Twitch account is connected to their Activision one. Heading to Activision’s website and logging in will allow that process to begin. Once that’s all taken care of, it’s just a matter of loading up a stream with the “DropsEnabled” tag and watching them between sessions.

As of writing, it’s unclear which order the items will unlock in, but it will take four hours of watch time to get them all. That sounds like a lot, but breaks are good, especially at the start of a season when things get really sweaty. To check progress, players can head Drops and Rewards menu on Twitch. That’s also the place to go to claim all of the items once the requirements are met. Don’t wait too long, though, as the rewards can expire.

And that’s all the Black Ops 6 Season 1 Twitch Drop rewards and how to earn them. If you want to learn more about the latest Call of Duty game, here are all of the icons in Black Ops 6 and what they mean.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

