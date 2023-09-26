How to Fix the Screen Glitch Effect in Cyberpunk 2077

As you’re progressing through the “Automatic Love” quest in Cyberpunk 2077, there is a huge risk you could run into an effect that will ruin your playthrough. As you complete your search for Evelynn Parker over at the Clouds club, the club boss Woodman will point you towards a Ripper Roc named Fingers. Once you make your way over there and enter the elevator, you start risking encountering a screen glitch effect. Here’s our guide to preventing the screen glitch effect in Cyberpunk 2077 and how to fix it if it happens to you.

How to Prevent & Fix the Screen Glitch Effect in Cyberpunk 2077

If you’ve caught this article before entering the building containing the Ripper on Jig-Jig street named Fingers, then you’re in luck. Make sure you save the game before taking the elevator up. When you get to the top of the elevator ride, you’ll start glitching out and seeing Johnny Silverhand. You’ll need to take a seat, and Johnny will have a discussion with you. The important part here is to pay attention to the dialogue options. Part way through the conversation DO NOT select the option to say “Fucked in the head worse than me.” This dialogue choice is what is causing players to experience the intense cyber glitch effects lingering on their screens. These effects can end up following you around no matter what you try, which is not a fun way to try and play. Simply choose the first dialogue choice instead to avoid the problem!

If you’ve already fallen victim to the cyber screen glitch effect from choosing the unfortunate dialogue option, don’t worry! Cyberpunk 2077 has an excellent autosaving feature. There will be a ton of autosaves made before you end up making that particular choice. My game had an autosave from when I entered the elevator, which meant I could use that to avoid choosing the glitchy dialogue. All you need to do it quit back to the main menu, head to load game and scroll through the auto saves. Hopefully, you’ll have one just after your last Clouds Club autosave that you can use to jump back in to.

It’s a really annoying issue to run in to screen glitch effect in Cyberpunk 2077, and CD Projekt Red is actively working on a fix for the problem. At least fixing the problem is nice and easy. You’ll be able to make the right choice with Johnny and get back to heading up to interrogate the incredibly weird and creepy Fingers!

