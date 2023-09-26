How Long to Beat the Main Game of Cyberpunk 2077

Many players including myself took the advice of CD Projekt RED and started a brand new playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077. There were so many changes in the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion that it’s an entirely different experience than playing through at release. If you’re one of the players working your way through, you may want to know how long it will take you to beat main game of Cyberpunk 2077. I’ve got you covered.

How Long to Beat the Main Game for Cyberpunk 2077

Main Story Only

The most simple way to complete the game is to beeline the main story. The Cyberpunk 2077 base game will set you back a decent 24 and a half hours on average. This estimate assumes you don’t do any side missions or extra activities outside of progressing the main story. If you’ve played plenty of the base game before and just want a refresher before starting Phantom Liberty, this is the way to go.

Main Story, Side Missions, and Extras

With the abundance of changes to Cyberpunk 2077 and nicely updated visuals and performance, it’s a good idea to take your time exploring Night City. If you’re a new player or a returning one that didn’t finish the game, this is the way to go. Hunt down some bounties, improve your Cybernetics and gather some sweet weapons. There are also an abundance of awesome side quests in the base game to complete. These are proper side quests that actually engaging, not just your average fetch quest. Think about how great the side quests were in the Witcher 3. You can expect a similar level here. Taking your time and enjoying all that Night City has to offer will set you back around 60 and a half hours.

Completionist

It’s not an easy task to complete everything on offer in the base game of Cyberpunk 2077. If you love to 100% games, though, there is a huge amount of content and challenges for you to tackle. Knocking out the main story, all the side missions, achievements and gearing your character out to the teeth will take you just over 100 hours. Not too bad, really, to experience all there is to see and do in the base game. Plus it’s always nice when you get that sense of accomplishment for having all the challenges done and under your belt!

That’s how long it will take you to beat the Cyberpunk 2077 base game at the various levels of completion. It’s a fantastic game with a great story and there is a wealth of content for you to explore!

