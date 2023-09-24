Do You Have to Play Cyberpunk 2077 Before Phantom Liberty?

There is a lot going on with Cyberpunk 2077 right now. We recrntly got a massive, game changing update with patch 2.0, followed by the giant new Phantom Liberty expansion, which builds on the main story and adds even more features to the game! It’s an exciting time to be getting back in to the game and with the amount of fixing and updating CD Projekt RED has done it really will feel like a completely different game this time around. However, you may be wondering if you have to play or beat Cyberpunk 2077 before diving into Phantom Liberty. Here’s our take on how to get the best experience of the game.

Should You Play Cyberpunk 2077 Before Phantom Liberty?

First things first, you don’t need to have played through the Cyberpunk 2077 base game to play Phantom Liberty. You’ll just need to own and have the base game installed. When you boot up the game with the Phantom Liberty expansion installed as well, you’ll get the option to start from the start or skip straight to the expansion. If you don’t have a character, you’ll be leveled up and given some pretty decent gear for the level as well. You’ll be put in towards the end of the base game’s story, though, so this option is best for players who have completed Cyberpunk 2077 before. It’s a great way to be fast tracked into the expanded story. Still, you’ll probably want to spend a few minutes changing your weapon set ups and create your own skill tree.

Related: Cyberpunk 2077 Has Come a Long Way, but Mods Make It So Much Better

New players jumping in should choose to start from the beginning to get the full experience and story. If you don’t, there is a lot around the story that won’t make sense. You’ll also be facing tough enemies right off the bat. That may make things tricky when you’ve not learnt how to play the game yet. The best thing to do for any new players or returning players who wouldn’t mind playing through the game again from the start is to play the 2.0 update. There are reworked skill trees, new weapons and fully featured vehicle combat. It’s an update that completely changes the experience. It’s well worth starting a new adventure with it!

While you can jump straight to the Phantom Liberty expansion content if you like, it’s worth considering a fresh start. Jumping in with a new character in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 is the perfect way to experience the reworked game. You’ll also get a nice refresher on the story and how the combat works again!

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our thoughts on if Cyberpunk 2077 is worth playing in 2077.