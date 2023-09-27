Should I Restart Cyberpunk 2077

If you’ve played through Cyberpunk 2077 before, you may be considering starting over for the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion. It’s all over gaming news at the moment that you should. Heck, even CD Projekt RED are out there advising players to start from scratch. So should you? Here’s whether restarting a Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough is a good choice for you.

Should You Restart Cyberpunk 2077

I played Cyberpunk 2077 when it first launched back in 2020. I had a great time with it, even if there were quite a few bugs and game performance was rough around the edges. I enjoyed the story and absolutely loved the world CD Projekt RED had built. I was pretty blown away! It’s been years now since that experience and the details of the story and experience had become fuzzy in my mind. With the big 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion launching, I decided it was time for a replay. With fully reworked perks in the skill tree, vehicles entirely overhauled, bugs squashed, performance ramped all the way up and a new storyline to work my way towards it had a lot to offer. Turns out jumping back in to a fresh start of Cyberpunk 2077 was absolutely the right call for me.

The changes in 2.0 and Phantom Liberty took what was a solid game and transformed it into something truly special. I started a Corpo playthrough, which I’d never tried as a Life Path in Cyberpunk 2077 before, and that made the experience even fresher. I got a whole new prologue I hadn’t seen before and I’ve been having a blast reliving the original storyline. This time around it’s been an incredibly smooth ride too. No bugs in sight. The games running very smooth even with Ray Tracing, which surprised me, and my god does it look fantastic. I enjoyed Starfield as much as the next guy, but the visuals are night and day having just come from that game!

Then there is the refreshed combat. Thanks to the revamped perks as well as the new Cyberware system, you can now spec V out. When you get some top of the line Cyberware and some fancy new perks you can make some bonkers builds. I made V into a katana wielding cyber ninja. I’m now literally air dashing around, deflecting bullets and slowing time as I slice up my enemies. It’s incredibly badass and feels like a totally different game compared to when it released.

I think restarting Cyberpunk 2077 is well worth it for most players. You’ll get to experience the game how CD Projekt REDreally wanted it to be. Plus you get a nice story refresher and a chance to get used to the new combat before jumping in to the Phantom Liberty expansion!

