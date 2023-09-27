I started out a fresh playthrough of Cyberpunk 2077 for the release of the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty expansion launch. This time around, I really wanted to create a powerful katana using a melee build for V to try out the new perks, specifically air dashing and bullet deflecting, which make melee much stronger. For that sort of build, there is a secret katana you can get belonging to the legendary Saburo Arasaka himself in the early part of Cyberpunk 2077. This is the strongest early game katana you can get, and it actually won’t be available at all after a certain point. As such, here’s how to get the Satori katana in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to Get Cyberpunk 2077’s Strongest Early Game Melee Weapon: Satori

You’ll need to play through the prologue and early part of Cyberpunk 2077 until you get up to mission “The Heist” to get the Satori katana. It’s in this mission that you’ll be able to see Saburo Arasaka for the first time, whose katana we’re after.

Work your way through the mission alongside Jackie and T-Bug. Once you get to the part where you’ve completed the Flathead infiltration and are now entering the suit of Yorinobu Arasaka, it’s worth making a save. The first thing you should do is grab the sweet pistol Kongou lying on Yorinobu’s bedside table. You’ll have to deal with some enemies to get the katana so you’ll be needing this.

Activate the switch to unlock the secret storage and head over to take out the case with Jackie. Just to your left at the back of the room you’ll see a staircase, this leads up to the rooftop, but the door will be locked for now. Keep it in mind, though, as you’ll be heading up there soon.

Once Jackie picks up the case, Saburo will land on the roof. You’ll need to hide inside the display unit with Jackie and watch the scene with Saburo and Yorinobu unfold. Once it’s done, head over to the exit location, and T-Bug will start hacking the lockdown. Once the exit is unlocked, don’t head out the exit for the mission. Instead, turn around and head for the set of stairs that leads up to the roof. The door will be unlocked for you now.

As you come up to the roof top you’ll see a couple of big lads guarding Saburo’s aircraft. Take them out, and you can open up the aircraft. Inside, just waiting there for you will be the Satori katana. This is the most powerful early game melee weapon you can get your hands on for a while. The Satori will enable you to perform a leaping sheathed attack which inflicts bleeding. This is very useful in helping you take down tough enemies early on! Plus the Satori katana also looks amazing.

That’s how you can get yourself the powerful early game Satori katana in Cyberpunk 2077. It’s well worth picking regardless of your build up just to have a strong melee option on hand!

