Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is here which, with the main game and the many patches, brings the game as close to CD Projekt Red’s original vision as we’re going to get. It also features a handful of new voice actors, Idris Elba included. If you want to know everyone who has lent their vocal talents to the game, here are all voice actors in Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty.

The Full Cast List for Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty

There are a few familiar actors who’ve lent their voices to Cyberpunk 2077. Well, apart from Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba — everyone knows them. Kari Wahlgren, for example, voiced both Kitana and Mileena in Mortal Kombat 1, and Jane Perry played both Selene in Returnal and Diana in the last three Hitman games. Some of these actors have also provided motion capture for their characters.

And yes, Lizzy Wizzy is that Grimes, Elon Musk’s ex. Musk apparently brought a 200-year-old pistol to the studio, requesting a cameo. Though, going by the list of extra voices, he never got one. Here are all the named cast, between the main game and Phantom Liberty.

V (female) – Cherami Leigh

V (male) – Gavin Drea

Johnny Silverhand – Keanu Reeves

Panam Palmer – Emily Woo Zeller

Judy Alvarez – Carla Tassara

River Ward – Robbie Daymond

Jackie Welles – Jason Hightower

Goro Takemura – Rome Kanda

Kerry Eurodyne – Matt Yang King

Rogue Amendiares – Jane Perry

Mitch Anderson – Martin McDougall

Saul Bright – Diarmaid Murtagh

Hanako Arasaka – Alpha Takahashi

Misty Oszewski – Erica Lindbeck

Delmain – Samuel Barnett

Alt Cunningham – Alix Wilton Regan

Viktor Vektor – Michael Gregory

Dexter Deshawn – Michael Leon Wooley

Evelyn Parker – Kari Wahlgren

Lizzy Wizzy – Grimes

Saburo Arasaka – Masane Tsukayama

Solomon Reed – Idris Elba

Song So Mi (“songbird”) – Minji Chang

Rosalind Myers – Kay Bess

Alena “alex” Xenakis – Yvonne Senat Jones

Mr. Hands – Alex Jordan

Here Are All the Others Who Voiced Characters in the Game

Aside from the named cast, there are an awful lot of people who voiced smaller roles in the game. Some are regular voice actors while others are personalities, YouTubers, and so on. This is where you’d expect to find Elon Musk credited if he had been given a cameo. Even so, you will spot some familiar names, including Hideo Kojima. He’s usually the one giving other people cameos in his games, so that’s a bit of a turnaround. Here are all the people credited as ‘Additional Voices’

Alanah Pearce

Alina Rin

Aliona Baranova

Alison Halstead

Alix Wilton Regan

Alpha Takahashi

Amelia Rose Blaire

Anastasia Ivleeva

Andrew Morgado

Aniela Pramik

Anna Rust

Anni The Duck

Anton Logvinov P

Arina Ii

Atilla Akinci

Avital Lvova

Bechir Sylvain

Ben Cohn Carnage Cassell

Ben Cura

Borge Etienne

Borys Pugacz-muraszkiewicz

Bryan Dechart

Bryan Larkin

Cameron Bernard Jones

Carla Tassara

Carolina Ravassa

Christine Farmer

Christopher Droege

Christy Meyer

Claire Boucher

Colin Walder

Cristina Vee

Cyril Nri

Danila Poperechny

Danny Pardo

Dar Dash

Dave B. Mitchell

David Bianchi

David Brownsea

David Chircop

Deive Pazos

Delroy Atkinson

Demetri Goritsas

Denis Welovegames Korobkov

Derek Hagen

Devora Wilde

Eloy Montemayor Ramos

Emily Woo Zeller

Emma Ballantine

Eric Loren

Eric Meyers

Erica Lindbeck

Erik Range

Erika Ishii

Esh Alladi

Evgeny Bazhenov (badcomedian)

Felicitas Yang

Florian Diedrich

Fryda Wolff

Gabriel Amatangelo

Gaku Space

Geoff Newland

Gunnar Cauthery

Handofblood

Hanna Kubiak

Hideo Kojima

Iotr Malinowski

Jacade Simpson

James Goode

Jane Perry

Jared Dye

Jason Forbes

Jason Hightower

Jasper Yang

Javier Pintor

Jeannie Bolet

Jesse Cox

Joanna Mcgibbon

Joe Corrigall

Joe Hernandez-kolski

John Mamais

John Schwab

Jonathan Ajayi

Jonathan Joss

Jonathan Rhodes

Jonny Glynn

Joseph Capp

Josh Han

Julia Walder

Kaja Chan

Kalani Queypo

Kari Wahlgren

Katarzyna Rybnik

Kelby Joseph

Kendal Husband

Kevin Shen

Kotaro Watanabe

Krista Hazelwood

Krystel Roche

Lara Sawalha

Lara Trautmann

Lea Dodin

Len Oe Gracia

Lisa Miranda

Lizzie Waterworth-santo

Lovensky Jean-baptiste

Lu Corfield

Lucy Montgomery

Luis Bermudez

Magda Ortiz

Magdalena Zych

Marc Pickering

Marcin Blacha

Maria Louis

Maria Teresa Creasey

Mariko Kushibiki

Mark Holden

Martin Mcdougall

Martina Koeppel-yang

Matt Borushko

Matt Yang King

Michael Gregory

Michael Leon Wooley

Mikey O’connor

Mikolaj Szwed

Mina Olivera

Morgane Berthou

Nadege August

Nell Mooney

Nigel Whitmey

Nikki Freeman

Nina Kraviz

Noshir Dalal

Osy Ikhile

Patrick Mills

Patryk Wo2niak

Paul Dalessi

Paul Jaewoo Jung

Pawel Sasko

Pawet Burza

Peter Sikachev

Piotr Suchodolski

Quebonafide

Rae Lim

Ray Chase

Rebecca Lachance

Rebecca Yeo

Ren Hanami

Robbie Daymond

Roger Rose

Rome Kanda

Row Dames

Saana Sprmunen

Sachiyo K

Samuel Barnett

Sara Novak

Shaan Dasani

Shai Matheson

Shala Nyx

Stas Davidov (this Is Xorosho)

Stefan Ashton Frank

Stefan Kielbasiewicz

Steven Cree

Susannah Fielding

Taco Hemingway

Timothy Watson

Valentin Petukhov (Wylsacom)

Valeria Silva

Victoire Charles

Victoria Villarreal

Wang Cheol Ko

William Guerin

Yang Jiechang

Yoshi Ando

Zach Villa

And those are all the voice actors in Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty.