Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is here which, with the main game and the many patches, brings the game as close to CD Projekt Red’s original vision as we’re going to get. It also features a handful of new voice actors, Idris Elba included. If you want to know everyone who has lent their vocal talents to the game, here are all voice actors in Cyberpunk 2077 & Phantom Liberty.
The Full Cast List for Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty
There are a few familiar actors who’ve lent their voices to Cyberpunk 2077. Well, apart from Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba — everyone knows them. Kari Wahlgren, for example, voiced both Kitana and Mileena in Mortal Kombat 1, and Jane Perry played both Selene in Returnal and Diana in the last three Hitman games. Some of these actors have also provided motion capture for their characters.
And yes, Lizzy Wizzy is that Grimes, Elon Musk’s ex. Musk apparently brought a 200-year-old pistol to the studio, requesting a cameo. Though, going by the list of extra voices, he never got one. Here are all the named cast, between the main game and Phantom Liberty.
V (female) – Cherami Leigh
V (male) – Gavin Drea
Johnny Silverhand – Keanu Reeves
Panam Palmer – Emily Woo Zeller
Judy Alvarez – Carla Tassara
River Ward – Robbie Daymond
Jackie Welles – Jason Hightower
Goro Takemura – Rome Kanda
Kerry Eurodyne – Matt Yang King
Rogue Amendiares – Jane Perry
Mitch Anderson – Martin McDougall
Saul Bright – Diarmaid Murtagh
Hanako Arasaka – Alpha Takahashi
Misty Oszewski – Erica Lindbeck
Delmain – Samuel Barnett
Alt Cunningham – Alix Wilton Regan
Viktor Vektor – Michael Gregory
Dexter Deshawn – Michael Leon Wooley
Evelyn Parker – Kari Wahlgren
Lizzy Wizzy – Grimes
Saburo Arasaka – Masane Tsukayama
Solomon Reed – Idris Elba
Song So Mi (“songbird”) – Minji Chang
Rosalind Myers – Kay Bess
Alena “alex” Xenakis – Yvonne Senat Jones
Mr. Hands – Alex Jordan
Here Are All the Others Who Voiced Characters in the Game
Aside from the named cast, there are an awful lot of people who voiced smaller roles in the game. Some are regular voice actors while others are personalities, YouTubers, and so on. This is where you’d expect to find Elon Musk credited if he had been given a cameo. Even so, you will spot some familiar names, including Hideo Kojima. He’s usually the one giving other people cameos in his games, so that’s a bit of a turnaround. Here are all the people credited as ‘Additional Voices’
Alanah Pearce
Alina Rin
Aliona Baranova
Alison Halstead
Alix Wilton Regan
Alpha Takahashi
Amelia Rose Blaire
Anastasia Ivleeva
Andrew Morgado
Aniela Pramik
Anna Rust
Anni The Duck
Anton Logvinov P
Arina Ii
Atilla Akinci
Avital Lvova
Bechir Sylvain
Ben Cohn Carnage Cassell
Ben Cura
Borge Etienne
Borys Pugacz-muraszkiewicz
Bryan Dechart
Bryan Larkin
Cameron Bernard Jones
Carla Tassara
Carolina Ravassa
Christine Farmer
Christopher Droege
Christy Meyer
Claire Boucher
Colin Walder
Cristina Vee
Cyril Nri
Danila Poperechny
Danny Pardo
Dar Dash
Dave B. Mitchell
David Bianchi
David Brownsea
David Chircop
Deive Pazos
Delroy Atkinson
Demetri Goritsas
Denis Welovegames Korobkov
Derek Hagen
Devora Wilde
Eloy Montemayor Ramos
Emily Woo Zeller
Emma Ballantine
Eric Loren
Eric Meyers
Erica Lindbeck
Erik Range
Erika Ishii
Esh Alladi
Evgeny Bazhenov (badcomedian)
Felicitas Yang
Florian Diedrich
Fryda Wolff
Gabriel Amatangelo
Gaku Space
Geoff Newland
Gunnar Cauthery
Handofblood
Hanna Kubiak
Hideo Kojima
Iotr Malinowski
Jacade Simpson
James Goode
Jane Perry
Jared Dye
Jason Forbes
Jason Hightower
Jasper Yang
Javier Pintor
Jeannie Bolet
Jesse Cox
Joanna Mcgibbon
Joe Corrigall
Joe Hernandez-kolski
John Mamais
John Schwab
Jonathan Ajayi
Jonathan Joss
Jonathan Rhodes
Jonny Glynn
Joseph Capp
Josh Han
Julia Walder
Kaja Chan
Kalani Queypo
Kari Wahlgren
Katarzyna Rybnik
Kelby Joseph
Kendal Husband
Kevin Shen
Kotaro Watanabe
Krista Hazelwood
Krystel Roche
Lara Sawalha
Lara Trautmann
Lea Dodin
Len Oe Gracia
Lisa Miranda
Lizzie Waterworth-santo
Lovensky Jean-baptiste
Lu Corfield
Lucy Montgomery
Luis Bermudez
Magda Ortiz
Magdalena Zych
Marc Pickering
Marcin Blacha
Maria Louis
Maria Teresa Creasey
Mariko Kushibiki
Mark Holden
Martin Mcdougall
Martina Koeppel-yang
Matt Borushko
Matt Yang King
Michael Gregory
Michael Leon Wooley
Mikey O’connor
Mikolaj Szwed
Mina Olivera
Morgane Berthou
Nadege August
Nell Mooney
Nigel Whitmey
Nikki Freeman
Nina Kraviz
Noshir Dalal
Osy Ikhile
Patrick Mills
Patryk Wo2niak
Paul Dalessi
Paul Jaewoo Jung
Pawel Sasko
Pawet Burza
Peter Sikachev
Piotr Suchodolski
Quebonafide
Rae Lim
Ray Chase
Rebecca Lachance
Rebecca Yeo
Ren Hanami
Robbie Daymond
Roger Rose
Rome Kanda
Row Dames
Saana Sprmunen
Sachiyo K
Samuel Barnett
Sara Novak
Shaan Dasani
Shai Matheson
Shala Nyx
Stas Davidov (this Is Xorosho)
Stefan Ashton Frank
Stefan Kielbasiewicz
Steven Cree
Susannah Fielding
Taco Hemingway
Timothy Watson
Valentin Petukhov (Wylsacom)
Valeria Silva
Victoire Charles
Victoria Villarreal
Wang Cheol Ko
William Guerin
Yang Jiechang
Yoshi Ando
Zach Villa
And those are all the voice actors in Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty.