Following on from the events of interrogating the eccentric Ripperdoc Fingers, you’ll next need to take on the “Disaster Piece” mission in Cyberpunk 2077. This mission will see you working alongside Judy to find and rescue Evelyn. In this guide we’ll break down exactly how to complete the “Disaster Piece” mission in Cyberpunk 2077 to stop Evelyn from being used for extreme Braindances.

How to Complete the “Disaster Piece” Mission in Cyberpunk 2077

After limited success getting information out of Fingers, Judy will be extremely worked up. Talk to her and you’ll come up with a plan. You’ll then have two paths you can take to progress the mission. You can talk to people about her on Jig-Jig street or you can find a PC terminal and scan it for mention of a darknet website. The best path to go down is to start with talking to people on Jig-Jig Street. You can ignore everyone except for the shop keepers. You’ll see them marked out with a green circle on the mini-map. Look for the shop owner who runs the sex shop. Talk to him and he’ll let you know of an Extreme Braindance dealer.

Related: How to Use the Chimera Core in Cyberpunk 2077

Your mission will update and now you can follow the waypoint again. It will take you to a shady area under a bridge. Talk to the dealer standing there and make sure to ask him for the “special braindance.” This will prompt him to let you in to browse his wares. You’ll need to purchase the XBD titled “Deep fried death’s head moth.” This will cost 1K to buy, and the mission will update afterwards. Take the XBD to Judy in her van. She’ll plug you in for the Braindance, and in there you’ll want to focus on the visual layer and do the following:

Scan the box of pizza and the woman next to it.

Scan the cardboard box and overalls

Scan the coffee cup

These will lead V to conclude that what they’re after is a powerplant located near a Buck-A-Slice location. Once Judy agrees you can leave the Braindance. You’ll then be able to head to the powerplant location that Judy pinpoints.

How to Rescue Evelyn

Judy will hold down the fort in the van and wait for you to secure the entrance of the powerplant. You can go guns blazing or use full stealth depending on your playstyle. I’d recommend using stealth first to enter the complex and then choosing to either blast or sneak in to the main building. Head through the entrance next to Judy’s van and turn left. You’ll see a burning trash can and an easy way to climb up the wall next to it.

On this floor crouch and move quickly across the bridge. You should be able to avoid fully alerting the people below. Take out the guy looking at the screen and access the console. From here you should be able to use the cameras to help you mark the enemies. If you’re going to sneak past you can disable the cameras which will make it significantly easier. If you’re like me and want to pick a fight, then you now have a great spot to begin your assault from. Make sure you take advantage of the many explosive barrels around the enemies to make quick work of them.

Once you’ve got a clear entrance, head on inside. There will be a ton of loot around, so keep an eye out for goodies as you go. There will be plenty of ammo and new guns to grab. The building has a few lower levels and that’s where you’ll want to make your way. Follow the waypoint to find sets of stairs descending down. Eventually Judy will meet up with you part way down. Proceed with Judy through the gates until you reach a Scav on a computer and his partner looking around. You can either shoot them or take them down with stealth. Access the computer there if you have higher than 5 Intelligence, and you can disable the security, which is nice.

Proceed forward and you’ll come across another room with two Scavs. Take them out and make sure you grab the free Epic gun sitting in a case on top of a crate. This contains the M-179e Achilles which is well worth grabbing. A bit further in you’ll come across a ramp leading down in to Sector 2. There will be a systems room to the left that will hype up Judy and she’ll stay there to tinker. Keep following the waypoint and watch out for the occasion enemy on your way. There are also several loot containers around and some of them have some nice Mantis Blade mods.

Once you reach a set of stairs now leading upwards for the first time in a while, you’ll have reached the furnace area. There will be a few cameras around here so keep that in mind if you’re going for stealth. There are a fair few enemies in this area, so it’s not a bad idea to take some out with stealth if you can. There are about five enemies you’ll need to take out before you proceed down the hallway. As you head down the hallway towards a server room, there will be two more enemies. They’re pretty easy to get past or you can take them out and loot the room they’re in. In the back right and section of the area will be a doorway that will lead you on through to Sector 3.

As you head in to Sector 3 there will be two Scavs in a Braindance. You can take them out or leave them be. Just don’t ignore the nice case of money that will be sitting near a monitor in the back corner of the room. Now head down the hallway and open the next door. Not far in Judy will join back up with you again. As you pass the red light you’ll be coming up to the final room. There are two last enemies inside. Head in and take them out. Loot what you can and then head over to help Judy with Evelyn who will be hooked up to a cable looking worse for wear. Judy will tell you to yank the cable when she gives the call, just time the button press with when she says to pull. Pick up Evelyn and carry her to the elevator to complete the mission!

That’s how to complete the “Disaster Piece” mission in Cyberpunk 2077. It’s a longer mission, but raiding the Scav base is pretty awesome!

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our guide to completing the “You Know My Name” quest in Cyberpunk 2077.