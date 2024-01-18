With so much to do in Night City, it makes sense that some of the clandestine stuff is tricky to figure out. Here are all the hidden trophies and achievements in Cyberpunk 2077.

All Hidden Trophies & Achievements for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive game that’s stuffed with unique content for players to discover. As can be expected, there are PLENTY of achievements to unearth as V, and while the bulk of them are fairly obvious and connected to completing the main story and side missions, there are a few that are trickier to discover. Some of these are simply secret just for the fun of it, but others are linked to spoilers. In total, if players want to earn the Platinum trophy for Cyberpunk 2077, they’ll need to track down all 44 Trophies/Achievements, but of that total, only 14 are considered hidden. Here’s what you need to know to complete them:

The Fool: Become a mercenary

The Lovers: Steal the Relic

The Hermit: Find Alt Cunningham

The Wheel of Fortune: Interrogate Anders Hellman

The High Priestess: Talk with Hanako Arasaka

To Protect and Serve: Complete River Ward’s Storyline

To Bad Decisions!: Complete Kerry Eurodyne’s Storyline

Judy vs Night City: Complete Judy Alvarez’s Storyline

Life of the Road: Complete Panam Palmer’s Storyline

Bushido and Chill: Watch Bushido X with Rogue

The Devil: Help Takemura avenge the death of Saburo Arasaka

The Star: Leave Night City with the Aldecaldos

The Sun: Become a legend of the Afterlife

Temperance: Let Johnny Silverhand keep your body

All Hidden Trophies & Achievements for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Aside from the aforementioned trophies, the recent Phantom Liberty expansion also added a wealth of new content to Cyberpunk 2077. There aren’t too many new achievements, but of the 13 new additions, seven of them are secret:

King of Cups: Fulfill Songbird’s request

King of Pentacles: Refuse Songbird’s request

King of Wands: Take Songbird to the stars

King of Swords: Take Songbird home

The Tower: Survive Night City and start a new life

Spin Doctor: Complete “Run This Town“

Arachnophobia: Defeat the Chimera

Given that several of these hidden achievements/trophies are locked behind story-altering decisions in Cyberpunk 2077, if you’re really trying to achieve the 100% Platinum, then you might want to engage in some quick-saves and quick-loads. Otherwise, you could just play through the whole game a second time if you’re that dedicated to the cause.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.