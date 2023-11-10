Cyberpunk 2077: Should You Choose Jago or Bennett in Run This Town?

During their adventures throughout Cyberpunk 2077, players will be tasked with selecting the next leader of Dogtown… and it’s a major decision. So, should you choose Jago or Bennet in the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty quest “Run This Town?”

Choosing Dogtown’s Leader in “Run This Town” in Cyberpunk 2077

After the unfortunate events that lead to V offing Kurt Hansen, the leader (or dictator, as some might describe him) of Dogtown, Mr Hands has an exciting opportunity. To curb the resulting power vacuum and prevent many, many innocent folks from dying in the power struggle, V is tasked with finding the next unofficial governor of the downtrodden suburb. Of course, Mr Hands would prefer that someone under his influence is running the show so that he can control it all from the shadows. Whether or not you think that’s a good idea, you’ll need to make the final call and decide the fate of Dogtown.

Before you even have an opportunity to meet the prospective leaders, you can simply refuse to join Mr Hands’ shady dealings. Upon first meeting him at the start of the quest, you’ll be given two options on how to proceed. The first is to agree to the fixer’s terms and take up the gig. The second sees V refuse the offer. If you’d rather not have the weight of the district’s future resting on your shoulders, select “Plain sick of politics,” and V will turn down Mr Hands. The quest will fail and you’ll be free to leave. Simple as that.

On the flip side, if you’re dead keen on shaping the political landscape, Mr Hands will task you with convincing Jago, Hansen’s accountant, to back down from the role and give the place of Dogtown leader to Bennett, who’s working for the fixer himself. V will have to adopt the guise of Aguilar, a renowned assassin, to intimidate Jago to give up his goals and slink back into the shadows. Or you could flip on your employer! So, how do we go about choosing either option? The process is more in-depth than you may expect, so let’s go through both choices.

Choosing Jago as Dogtown’s New Leader

If you feel that Jago is right to take the place of Hansen, you’ll need to first meet with him and take out his support system. Once you’ve donned Aguilar’s behavioural implant, follow the quest objective to a Voodoo Boys hangout. Jago is using them as muscle, so either convince them to leave (you’ll need 20 Cool points to pull this off) or gun them all down. Once the gang’s dealt with, Jago will arrive with his bodyguard, Charlie.

No matter what you choose, you’ll have to kill Charlie, prompting Jago to give up some information on Bennett. Turns out, Mr Hands’ agent is actually in the pocket of Arasaka — and that just won’t do. You can choose to meet with Bennett at this point, but you won’t actually have a chance to kill him and make the rest of the questline more straightforward. So, you can entirely skip this part if you’ve already opted to go with Jago and instead head straight to Kurt Hansen’s wake.

At the party, you’ll need to have a conversation with both Bennett and Jago about the future of Dogtown. Your decisions here are the most important as they’ll determine the fate of the entire quest. If you want to place Jago in power, there’ll come a time when you can shoot Bennett before he attempts to kill Jago. If you do this, Hansen’s accountant will rise to the occasion. Alternatively, you can choose the dialogue choice “No, Bennett. You do not get a new toy.” This will also prompt V to shoot Bennett, putting him down permanently before Jago’s life is threatened.

If you do end up killing Bennett, Mr Hands will be outraged that you betrayed him so severely. You’ll still get your reward of 8,000 eddies for completing the gig, but don’t expect any more work from this fixer.

Choosing Bennett as Dogtown’s New Leader

If you’d prefer to see Mr Hands as the de facto leader of Dogtown, you’ll need to follow the above steps again. Get rid of the Voodoo Boys, eliminate Charlie, and learn about Bennett’s secrets. At this point, you can meet with Bennett and learn more about his goals, but again, it’s not necessary. It just seems like the right thing to do if you’re planning on effectively promoting him to mayor, you know?

Once again, your dialogue choice at the wake will determine Bennett’s role in Dogtown’s future. If you support Bennett, Jago will become increasingly irate, prompting the Arasaka pawn to pull a gun on him. You can allow Jago to die by selecting the option, “Show some respect for the dead.” Bennett will shoot him and assume his role as leader. Once again, Mr Hands isn’t stoked by this outcome since he wanted Jago to work underneath Bennett, but it’s better than his man dying. Once again, you’ll land 8,000 eddies.

Why Not Both Bennett and Jago?

Arguably the best outcome (insofar as no one has to die to accomplish it), V can convince Jago and Bennett to work together. Well, it’s more like the former will serve as the latter’s lieutenant, but it’s still better than having either one die. If you want both parties to come to the table, select the option “(Show your weapon) You would plunge Dogtown into chaos?” Since you’re posing as Aguilar, the most feared assassin in the world, Jago and Bennett are terrified enough to put their differences aside and work together.

Taking this route results in a very happy Mr Hands as he rewards you 10,000 eddies for your troubles. Seems pretty low given all the hoops you jumped through to complete the “Run This Town” quest, but hey, that’s the life of a merc in Cyberpunk 2077.