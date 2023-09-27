While playing through Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll come across a mysterious character that goes by the alias “Mr. Hands.” This highly secretive Fixer in Night City features in the Cyberpunk 2077 story when V needs to find a way to meet up with the Voodoo Boys. You may be wondering just who Mr. Hands is in Cyberpunk 2077 and the Phantom Liberty DLC, so here’s what you need to know.

Who Is Mr. Hands in Cyberpunk 2077

Mr. Hands real name is Wade Bleecker. Earlier on, he used to be a high ranking corpo at Petrochem. He led a highly successful career there until it was cut short by a restructuring at the corporation. The company wanted to tie up some lose ends, but Wade was a step ahead and managed to escape. Petrochem put a bounty out for his retrieval so Wade had to get creative. He changed his appearance by alerting his face and took on the alias of Mr. Hands. Afterwards, he became a top Fixer in the Pacifica area of Night City.

Mr. Hands grew his reach and business and made a name for himself as one of the best but most secretive fixers in all of Night City. He is always on the move and only contacts mercenaries via Holo calls. Even on these calls, his features are shrouded in shadow, leaving only his hands clearly visible. Talk about a power move! During the events of Cyberpunk 2077, V gets in contact with Mr. Hands over a Holo call to seek out the Voodoo Boys. Mr. Hands is the one who then points V towards Maman Brigitte and helps them progress in meeting with the Voodoo Boys. That’s about as far as the interaction in the base game goes. Mr. Hands does, however, make a return in the Phantom Liberty expansion.

During the mission “Get it Together,” V will have just completed a series of gigs for Mr. Hands. After the gigs are done, V will get to head over to talk to Mr. Hands. This time, in person! You’ll meet the mysterious fixer face-to-face and get to have a cup of tea and a full conversation with him. He’ll talk about things like the results of the gigs you completed for him, as well as how he’s better than other fixers, like the late Dexter DeShawn. He’ll then help you prepare what you need to tackle the next mission on his questline.

That’s who Wade Bleeker aka Mr. Hands is in Cyberpunk 2077. He’s one of the best and most secretive fixers in Night City. It’s very cool that you actually run gigs for him and even meet him in person in Phantom Liberty!

