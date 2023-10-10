Cyberpunk 2077 Graphics Mod Gives Night City Stunning Visuals

The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Update launched a few weeks ago, but if it still isn’t quite what you wanted, there’s a new mod that improves the graphics in Night City. Dubbed Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project 2.0, this new mod from developer Halk Hogan is now available now.

The creator published the Cyberpunk 2077 graphics mod on modding website Nexus Mods, allowing players to enjoy the visual overhaul it brings to CD Projekt Red’s dystopian sci-fi RPG. If you couldn’t tell from the name, the HD Reworked Project 2.0 is the second iteration of a fan-made mod that upgraded the resolution on things like roads, walls, terrain, graffiti, etc. Its goal is to give players crisper environments to gawk at when wandering through the blood-soaked streets of Night City without compromising the original experience’s art style. The difference between 1.0 and 2.0 is simply that this newest update just upgrades the resolution even further.

If you’re interested in downloading the Cyberpunk 2077 graphics mod for yourself, you can watch the Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project 2.0 mod preview video below.

CD Projekt Red effectively relaunched Cyberpunk 2077 last month on September 21 with the release of the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 Update. This all-encompassing upgrade improved gameplay elements across the board with reworked skill systems, vehicle combat, and much, much more. Then, on September 26, the developer released Phantom Liberty, a massive DLC story expansion that includes Idris Elba and even more content for players to sink their teeth into. Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t launch in the best state, but with so much new content now available, it seems CD Projekt Red has finally delivered on its ambitious promises.

If the Cyberpunk 2077 HD Reworked Project 2.0 mod still isn’t good enough for you, be sure to check out the long list of other mods players have created to help liven up the experience.