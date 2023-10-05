Live-Action Cyberpunk 2077 Project on the Way from Studio Behind Mr. Robot, True Detective

Game developer CD Projekt Red has announced a partnership with production company Anonymous Content to develop a live-action Cyberpunk 2077 project. Details about the new endeavor, which seems to be a TV show or series of some kind, were revealed in a press release online.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Anonymous Content name, then you might be familiar with some of its biggest hits, such as True Detective, Mr. Robot, The Revenant, and Spotlight. CD Projekt Red says it is working directly with the company’s head of television, Garret Kemble, director of development, Ryan Schwartz, and chief creative officer David Levine. Levine is an especially important name on the list, as he oversaw the production of shows like True Detective, Westworld, and True Blood. He also helped launch the early season of Game of Thrones. In other words, the live-action Cyberpunk 2077 series is in good hands.

It’s worth noting that the original video game this likely series is based on features its fair share of Hollywood talent. The most obvious example that comes to mind is Keanu Reeves, who offered his voice and likeness to play the chaotic Johnny Silverhand. More recently, Idris Elba appeared in its DLC, Phantom Liberty. So, while the first information on this new live-action Cyberpunk 2077 project is light for now, it would be cool to see these actors reprise their roles.

“The new project is at an early development stage and has currently commenced searching for a screenwriter to tell a brand-new story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077,” CD Projekt Red said in a statement. “Garrett Kemble, David Levine, Ryan Schwartz, and Bard Dorros will produce on behalf of Anonymous Content alongside Charlie Scully. Anonymous Content’s AC Studios will serve as the studio on the project. The project will be developed in close collaboration with the Cyberpunk 2077 creative team. More information about the project will be made available as the partnership between Anonymous Content and CD PROJEKT RED progresses.”

This isn’t the first time a live-action project based on a CD Projekt Red project has been announced. Netflix’s The Witcher wrapped up season 3 only a few months ago, marking the end of Henry Cavill’s time playing its main character, Geralt. On the animated side, there’s also the massively popular Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, a Netflix anime that Kill la Kill‘s Studio Trigger developed. It’s unclear where a live-action Cyberpunk 2077 TV show will end up on Netflix or somewhere else entirely, so be sure to stay tuned for any updates.