If you want to survive on the streets of Night City and become the baddest merc in town, you’ll need to gather some hefty firepower. Here’s how to craft Legendary Weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0.

How to Craft Legendary Weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

The first thing to know about this system is that if you’re returning to Cyberpunk after several years of waiting for improvements, you’ll realize that the crafting mechanics have received a major overhaul. Arguably, the biggest tweak is the removal of loot rarity. In the original version of the game, all weapons were classified as either Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic or Legendary. In the 2.0 update, rarities have been replaced by Tiers, with Tier 1 being the most common, weak weapons and Tier 5 being the most sought-after, powerful items. The color scheme has remained the same, with grey denoting Tier 1 and orange representing Tier 5.

Previously, if players wanted to craft anything, they’d need to assign a chunk of points into the Technical Ability; Legendary weapons needed a TA of at least 20, which was a major time sink. As it turned out, that was incredibly tedious and annoying, so CDPR had the great idea to remove it as a requirement.

To craft a Tier 5, or Legendary, for all you Old Heads, you’ll need two things: The necessary blueprint and the required components. Blueprints can be found by simply playing through Cyberpunk 2077 since they can be looted after important battles, found in secret stashes, or simply purchased from a select few vendors. It’s also worth noting that you automatically unlock the blueprint for a weapon when you first pick it up, meaning that if you sell it, you’ll be able to craft a replacement.

As for the components, you’ll also need these to hunt down throughout Night City. Identical to the weapon classification system, components are now also grouped in tiers. Scoping out a weapon in Cyberpunk‘s crafting system will display how many Tier 5 components are required to put it together. Previously, you’d need an assortment of individual items, but with the 2.0 update, components are the only resource you need to spend on crafting.

How do you gain Tier 5 components? Same as above – you’ll find it all around the map the longer you play. Since Cyberpunk doesn’t want to break the game by handing out Tier 5 weapons to a low-level player, the more experienced your character, the more likely you are to pick up Tier 5 components from corpses or gain them from lootable containers.

The process of building Tier 5 weapons in Cyberpunk 2077 has never been easier, thanks to the 2.0 update! After a few hours of dedicated play, you’ll have amassed a good collection of blueprints and components. Don’t worry about spending them! You’ll quickly pick up some replacements, so you needn’t worry about being a miser.