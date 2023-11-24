If you’ve rolled credits on both Cyberpunk 2077 and its excellent Phantom Liberty expansion, then it might be time for you to pick up something else. Here are some of the best games like Cyberpunk 2077.

Deus Ex (Any of Them)

Highly influential when it comes to game design, the Deus Ex franchise is revered for allowing players to handle various challenges in any way they see fit. Placing an emphasis on open-ended puzzle solving and character builds, the first game in the franchise may not look all that impressive today, but it’s still a fantastic example of iterative design and player expression. It’s also framed with one of the most compelling iterations of the cyberpunk setting, presenting a glitzy, capitalistic future that hides a dark and corrupt underbelly.

For something a little more modern, you could play Deus Ex: Human Revolution or Mankind Divided. The second title in the rebooted franchise wasn’t as well received, but it’s still an excellent foray into the cyberpunk genre. You also get to play as Adam Jensen, a man who undoubtedly has the freshest shades of any video game character. Oh, and robot arms. Really cool robot arms.

The Ascent

Mechanically, The Ascent is very different from Cyberpunk 2077. Playing more like a Diablo-inspired action RPG, this dense shooter allows players to create a character and deck them out with all kinds of cyberwear and weapons. It’s deep in the levels of customization it offers, and while its gameplay may be accused of being repetitive, one thing it absolutely nails is the aesthetic of its cyberpunk world. I don’t think I’d be alone in saying that I believe The Ascent often does a better job of envisioning a horrifying future of rampant technology and powerful corporations than Cyberpunk 2077 itself.

What makes it all the more compelling is the explosive action, as players will need to shoot their way through droves of enemies, with the primary objective being to steadily become stronger and stronger as they attempt to bring down the villainous Ascent Group. You’d think the overhead camera would break your immersion, but the writing and atmosphere is so strong that it’s easy to get completely sucked into the world of Veles.

Ghostrunner

If you enjoyed the parts of Cyberpunk 2077 that saw V running through the streets of Night City with a katana in hand, then BOY HOWDY, do I have a game for you! Ghostrunner is just that, placing players into the role of Jack, a cyborg that’s fast, agile, and able to dispense justify with a satisfying slice and dice. While it’s much more linear than any mission that could be found in CD Projekt Red’s game, Ghostrunner is a fantastic example of isolating what makes a game fun and leaning into it wholeheartedly. There are no guns to be found in The Tower, but there are plenty of runnable walls, grind rails, and baddies to cut through.

What helps is that Ghostrunner‘s setting is just as good at representing the ideals of the cyberpunk genre as any other game on this list. Characters are desperately trying to get by in a neon-infused world that’s bending over backward for all the companies supplying every aspect of their existence. While the story may not be as memorable as Cyberpunk, its aesthetic aspirations live up to some of the genre’s greats.

Dishonored I & II

Ditching cyberpunk for steampunk, Dishonored won’t be for those who want all that fancy cyberwear and technology implanted directly into their skulls. What it does offer is the freedom of expression and high-quality storytelling that fans of Cyberpunk 2077 have come to expect from the game. The world of Dishonored, the plague-ridden city of Dunwall, is teeming with secrets to discover, guards to assassinate, and various opportunities to grow stronger with both conventional weaponry and abilities that are… otherworldly in nature.

It helps that the story, while basic, is filled with plenty of memorable characters and set pieces that fans are still discussing to this day. Dishonored II‘s Clockwork Mansion is so layered in its layout and design that it’s widely regarded as one of the most impressive levels in any video game ever. If you’re looking for a game to scratch your itch to explore a small yet incredibly detailed environment, Dishonored is your game.

Shadowrun Trilogy

If the storytelling and unique setting of Cyberpunk 2077 are what most appealed to you about the game, the Shadowrun trilogy should be right up your alley. Similarly adapted from a tabletop system, these turn-based RPGs feature fantastic writing and incredibly detailed worlds that are easy to fully immerse yourself within. They may not be as explosive as V’s adventures in Night City, but they make up for that by telling wholly unique narratives with a combat system that’s as deep as it is wide. There’s a great deal of attention that’s been placed into Shadowrun when it comes to delivering a cohesive, satisfying role-playing experience.

The best part about these games is that each of the games, Shadowrun Return, Shadowrun: Dragonfall, and Shadowrun: Hong Kong, are all separate stories that can really be played in any order. While there are some mechanical differences between them, you needn’t worry about playing them in any specific order. Crack on and explore to your heart’s content!

Citizen Sleeper

My favorite game on this list, Citizen Sleeper may have zero similarities to Cyberpunk 2077 in terms of gameplay, but it does capture the true message of the genre better than any other game on this list: Humanity overcoming technology and capitalism. At their cores, that’s the message of both of the aforementioned titles, and while Citizen Sleeper may effectively be a visual novel with some role-playing elements, its writing is phenomenal. Filled with stories about genuine human connection, it’s easy to see how it has a lot in common with Cyberpunk 2077.

There’s a real love for storytelling in Citizen Sleeper that’s very clearly shared with CD Projekt Red, so if all the explosive action of Cyberpunk 2077 is what kept you moving forward, you won’t get much out of this game. However, if you found yourself empathizing with V and the colorful characters of Night City, then you should definitely check out this hidden gem.