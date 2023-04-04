Resident Evil 4 is one of the few entries in the series that famously has a currency system used to purchase new weapons, weapon upgrades, and craftable materials. There are plenty of ways to amass the currency of the game, pesetas, whether it be selling treasures, finding them in the environment, or defeating enemies. While getting money isn’t too difficult, it is somewhat of a challenge to get the “Astute Appraiser” achievement in the Resident Evil 4 remake, which requires you to sell a treasure for 100,000 pesetas: Here is how to earn that achievement the best way!

The Best Way to Sell a Treasure for 100k Pesetas in Resident Evil 4 Remake

In order to get this achievement, you’re going to need to acquire several different gemstones and an item called the Elegant Crown. To acquire gemstones, you can find some of them by defeating enemies, but most of the time you can find them in the environment. To best find them, make sure you purchase the treasure map for each area, as the game will mark where you can find these gemstones.

As for the Elegant Crown, there are only three locations where you can find it, and if you miss getting one, then you’ll either have to do some severe backtracking or, if you’ve moved to a new area entirely, have to either reload an old save file or start a new one. The three locations where you can find the Elegant Crown are as follows:

Chapter 9: Once you find the Merchant after the courtyard, take the gondola back to the audience chamber to find the crown along the wall in a chest.

Once you find the Merchant after the courtyard, take the gondola back to the audience chamber to find the crown along the wall in a chest. Chapter 10 : When in the Depths, before reaching the underground laboratory by breaking the wall, search for a corpse. The crown is right next to it.

: When in the Depths, before reaching the underground laboratory by breaking the wall, search for a corpse. The crown is right next to it. Chapter 13: In the Wharf area, after defeating a small group of enemies by some shipping containers before entering the save room, search for a chest that contains the crown.

Once you’ve acquired an Elegant Crown, head into the treasure menu and select the crown so you can start inlaying gems. To increase the value of the treasure to 100,000 pesetas to sell it and get that Resident Evil 4 remake achievement, you’re going to have to inlay five different gems. You have a little bit of wiggle room, as there are a few possible combinations of gems that can net you 100,000 pesetas, but you’re going to need to use some of the most valuable gems to do so.

The best method for increasing the value is to manipulate the bonuses you get for inlaying certain gems. The three methods that will multiply the value of the gems enough are the Duo & Trio bonus, which will multiply the value of the treasure by x1.8 if you have two gems of the same color and three gems of the same color; the Quintet bonus, which will multiply the value of the treasure by x1.9 if all five gemstones are of the same color; and the Five Color bonus, which will multiply the value of the treasure by x2.0 if all five gems are of different colors.

The most efficient, and easiest way, to get 100,000 pesetas is to do the Five Color bonus. No matter which combination of five gemstones you use, you will reach 100,000 pesetas. If you want to go above and beyond the 100,000 minimum, you could go for the Trio & Duo combination by using three Red Beryls and two Yellow Diamonds, which is the most valuable combination of gemstones in the game and will net you a respectable 108,000 pesetas, though three Red Beryls and two Rubies will also work. Once you have your treasure, just sell it to the Merchant to trigger the achievement, and all that cash is yours!

That’s everything you need to know about how to sell a treasure for 100k pesetas in the Resident Evil 4 remake.