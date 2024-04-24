What’s a Remnant DLC without a maze and a fake floor? Here’s how to get through the Earthen Coliseum maze in Remnant 2.

Earthen Coliseum Maze Solution in Remnant 2

I love a good maze! And Remnant 2‘s Earthen Coliseum maze is a fun one that can stump you. To quickly solve the Earthen Coliseum maze in Remnant 2, you just have to follow the moon phases in reverse.

But there’s also a way to cheese it! I’ll go in-depth on the path you’ll have to follow below. But if you want to simply run through the maze, here’s a tip. You can shoot the floor to determine whether or not the floor is fake. If the floor is real, you can see the bullet holes in the stone. If the floor is fake, your bullets will go right through.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Alternatively, you can use your summons to determine if the floor is really there. Your summons will only walk on the floor and instinctually avoid the trap tiles. But they’re less consistent than the bullet test, as they’ll scuttle around chasing after the enemies lurking beneath you, waiting for you to fail.

Image via NASA

Now, here’s the step-by-step guide on how to solve the Earthen Coliseum maze in Remnant 2.

You’ll start on a new moon tile. This tile is completely black.

Turn left and head to the next closest tile, which features a waning crescent.

Next, turn right and head towards the third quarter moon.

Turn right again and stand on the waning gibbous moon.

Turn left and stand on the full moon.

Turn right and stand on the waxing gibbous moon.

Turn right and stand on the first quarter moon.

Turn left and stand on the waxing crescent moon.

Turn right and stand on the new moon.

This will lead you into the treasure room, which will contain the ring the Mark of the Destroyer! I adore this ring because it really rewards you for mastering your dodges in the most explosive way possible. This is great if you’re in a room packed full of mobs.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Ring Description Mark of the Destroyer Perfect Dodge triggers a three meter area of effect blast that deals 286.35 explosive damage.

However, there’s another secret amulet you can easily miss in the Earthen Coliseum! And that’s the Moon Amulet. To get this Moon Stone Amulet, you must go to the far left of the maze and stand on the new moon tile. Step off of it and onto the fake floor to land in a secret room beneath the floor. The precise steps you’ll need are:

Start on the new moon tile.

Turn left and head to the next closest tile, the waning crescent.

Turn right and stand on the third quarter moon.

Continue straight and stand on the waning crescent moon.

Turn left and stand on the new moon.

Step off the new moon to the right to fall through the floor.

Screenshots by The Escapist

This room is only accessible near these tiles, so using the maze instead of the sub-level is a necessity.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Amulet Description Moon Stone Increases reload speed by 15%. Every third manual reload will reload both firearms and increase ranged damage by 15% for 10 seconds.

Remnant 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

