Remnant 2 is all about the builds, where every accessory and Mutator matters, especially as you delve into the hardest challenges. And you’d be remiss not to include the Onxy Pendulum. Here’s how to get the Onyx Pendulum in Remnant 2.

Remnant 2: How to Find the Onyx Pendulum

When you explore the worlds of Remnant 2, you’ll find that there’s an entire jewelry box of trinkets you can collect, from the Birthright of the Lost to the Twisted Idol. But one amulet stands head and shoulders above the rest: the Onyx Pendulum. And getting the Onyx Pendulum in Remnant 2 is easy, at least on paper. You just have to beat the game on Nightmare Mode.

You can select your campaign difficulty when you start your campaign. But, once a campaign has begun, there’s no changing it. And Nightmare mode isn’t a walk on easy street. While it’s certainly breezier than Apocalypse Mode, which requires you to beat the campaign at least once, you can expect enemies to hit hard and fast, while soaking up your bullets. For that reason, we highly recommend you know what you’re doing and have a build in mind before you go chasing after the Onyx Pendulum. Once you’ve beaten the game on Nightmare Mode, return to Reggie in Ward 13 to claim your prize.

Once you complete Nightmare Mode, you’ll not only be able be able to get the Onyx Pendulum, you’ll also get the Repulsor long gun and the Hero’s Sword. Both are strong weapons, but with the massive buff Onyx Pendulum received with the release of the Forgotten Kingdom DLC, it’s the star of the show.

Amulet How to Obtain Effect

Onyx Pendulum Complete the game on Nightmare Mode, then speak to Reggie in Ward 13. Firearm damage adds stacks which increase the damage of a stowed firearm by 1.2x. Threshold trigger base damage 100.

With this new buff, Onyx Pendulum makes builds that focus on swapping weapons extremely powerful. And with many secondary weapons receiving buffs in the Forgotten Kingdom DLC, it has great synergy for an entire arsenal of weapons.

Remnant 2 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

