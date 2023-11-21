Want to know how to get the Zealot’s armor set in the Awakened King Remnant 2 DLC? Of course you do – it lets you dress up like a goth raincoat enthusiast. While this isn’t a hard armor set to get, it is fairly easy to miss.

Of course, the Zealot’s armor set is starting armor for the brand-new Ritualist archetype, which is likely how a lot of people found out it existed in the first place. Every archetype in Remnant 2 has its own starting armor set, and it’s a good way to see what the game has to offer if you’re on the lookout for some new threads. With this being the newest set in the game, let’s teach you how to get the Zealot’s armor set in the Awakened King DLC.

How to Get the Zealot’s Armor Set in the Awakened King Remnant 2 DLC

The good news about the Zealot’s armor set in Remnant 2 is that it’s actually very close to the Forlorn Coast World Stone, which is where you begin your journey in the DLC. The bad news is that even though it is so very close, it’s also behind a shortcut, and that means you’ll need to get through most of the first half of the DLC to get your hands on it.

You’ll actually need to fight your way through this world in Remnant 2 until you’re inside of the Palace of the One True King. Once inside, you can go up some stairs to the left of the World Stone until you can drop down and climb down a different staircase. Do so and then go outside, and you’ll find yourself back on the surface of Losomn, with one direction taking you to a shortcut back to an area just before entering the palace and the other direction taking you to a decrepit-looking tower.

Head over to the tower and fight your way inside of it before heading down it carefully. You’ll reach a point in Remnant 2 where you’ll need to mantle out of a window to continue. Do so, and you’ll find yourself underneath a bridge with a lot of bodies hanging from it. One of those close to you will be wearing the Zealot’s armor set. Just shoot the body down by firing at the rope that’s holding it with a physical weapon, and you’ll be able to grab the Zealot’s armor set in Remnant 2.