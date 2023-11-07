Is Remnant 2 on Game Pass?

Game Pass has been a nexus for gamers to experience the hottest titles for a value price, but is Remnant 2 also available on the service? If you’re a subscriber and were wondering about this, here’s an answer about whether you can download the title on Game Pass right now.

Can You Install Remnant 2 on Game Pass?

As of this article’s writing, you can’t install Remnant 2 on Game Pass. Furthermore, there haven’t been any official announcements from developer Gunfire Games or Xbox on plans to make the title available for Game Pass subscribers since it launched on PC and consoles this July.

It’s unusual since co-op titles such as Remnant 2 would potentially be very successful on the service, allowing players unfamiliar with its shooter Soulslike gameplay to take a chance on it with a friend or two.

Even stranger is that its prequel, Remnant: From the Ashes, was available to download on Game Pass for a few months before getting removed, and it’s unclear why the sequel didn’t make the cut.

Is Remnant 2 Coming to Game Pass Soon?

Despite Remnant 2 not being in the service, not all hope is lost. New games that don’t launch on the Xbox service on release day have proven to come to the platform much later alongside other highly acclaimed games and indies, like the Dead Space Remake and Rollerdrome.

It’s fair to assume Remnant 2 might join the service sometime in the coming years or could even drop around its upcoming The Awakened King DLC. Currently, the first expansion is projected to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on November 14, but anything is possible behind closed doors to bring the game to Game Pass afterward.

We’ll have to wait to see if it’ll ever happen, though.