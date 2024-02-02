How To Solve The Locker Puzzle In Silent Hill: The Short Message

It’s been a long time since players were able to play an actual Silent Hill game, but Silent Hill: The Short Message is a refreshing return to form that does a solid job of capturing the tone of the original games. And of course, there are puzzles present in The Short Message. Or rather, a singular puzzle. This puzzle, which involves opening a school locker, is somewhat obtuse for people who haven’t played a Silent Hill game. Here’s how you solve it.

Recommended Videos

How Do You Solve The Locker Puzzle?

After interacting with Anita’s locker, you will see that it has a four-digit padlock preventing you from opening it. Obviously, you’ll need to find the four digits to unlock it, and those four numbers are hidden in the environment. As the only puzzle in Silent Hill: The Short Message, you would think that finding these numbers would be simple, but they’re a bit subtle in their placements that players may overlook them. Here is where you’ll be able to find the four digits for the padlock:

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Towards the end of the hall, you’ll find a blue number 2 in the corner by the ceiling. It should be right above a bunch of blue lockers.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

On the opposite end of the hall, where you originally came in, you’ll find a black 0 over the door. Then, nearby, one of the ceiling tiles has a red 3 written next to the lights.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

The final number is the hardest to find but can be found on the wall by one of the doors on the left-hand side. You’ll see a bright yellow 1 that will be conveniently next to a big yellow water fountain, but it can only be viewed from the left.

Once you have all four numbers, you could go back to the lock to try and force your way through the puzzle, but that could take valuable time and be nothing but frustrating trial and error. Instead, there’s actually a clue on the desk in the middle of the room that will help you solve the puzzle. On the desk is the word “LIAR” written in several different colors. Importantly, these colors conveniently match each of the letters that litter the hall. The L is black, the I is red, the A is yellow, and the R is blue. With that in mind, it should be pretty simple to just plug in the numbers in the correct color order based on this keyword.

When you approach the lock, now knowing the correct numbers and their order, you should be able to insert the correct combination. The combination to open it is “0312.” After that, the locker will open up, revealing a note for you to collect.

And that’s how you solve Silent Hill: The Short Message’s locker puzzle.