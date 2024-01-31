NewsVideo Games

Silent Hill: The Short Message Revealed, Releases Today

By
0
Silent Hill: The Short Message

During today’s PlayStation State of Play, the rumored Silent Hill: The Short Message from Konami was officially revealed. Better still, it will be free to play and release on Jan. 31.

Recommended Videos

Check out the launch trailer below:

The game follows the main character, Anita, as she searches for her friend, Maya. She stumbles upon a decaying apartment block famous for rumors of suicide, where otherworldly elements occur and a freaky monster chases her.

More information on the title was revealed over at PlayStation.Blog. Silent Hill: The Short Message is a short journey that is completely free to download. It is first-person and was born as an experimental project. The game examines how modern youths communicate through phones, and also provides commentary on the dangers of social media.

The whole concept sounds cool. I love seeing Silent Hill try a first-person perspective after P.T. got canceled. Hopefully, Silent Hill: The Short Message will be a worthwhile endeavor and will scare gamers when it releases later today. As of right now, it is not up on the PlayStation Store.

About the author

Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.
More Stories by Arthur Damian