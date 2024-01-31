Silent Hill: The Short Message Revealed, Releases Today

During today’s PlayStation State of Play, the rumored Silent Hill: The Short Message from Konami was officially revealed. Better still, it will be free to play and release on Jan. 31.

Check out the launch trailer below:

The game follows the main character, Anita, as she searches for her friend, Maya. She stumbles upon a decaying apartment block famous for rumors of suicide, where otherworldly elements occur and a freaky monster chases her.

More information on the title was revealed over at PlayStation.Blog. Silent Hill: The Short Message is a short journey that is completely free to download. It is first-person and was born as an experimental project. The game examines how modern youths communicate through phones, and also provides commentary on the dangers of social media.

The whole concept sounds cool. I love seeing Silent Hill try a first-person perspective after P.T. got canceled. Hopefully, Silent Hill: The Short Message will be a worthwhile endeavor and will scare gamers when it releases later today. As of right now, it is not up on the PlayStation Store.