How to Solve the Simple Puzzle Quest Math Problem in Stellar Blade

The Simple Puzzle quest in Stellar Blade challenges players to use logic and math to progress. Unlike most challenges in the game, there are no game mechanics involved in finding the solution. You just have to use your brain. Here’s how to complete the Simple Puzzle quest in Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade Simple Puzzle Solution

Screenshot by The Escapist

The correct answer to the Simple Puzzle quest is 304272. This result is derived through a series of mathematical steps involving multiplication and addition.

In the Simple Puzzle quest, you will receive a message from someone claiming to be bored. The quest says that if you solve the easy puzzle and enter the correct answer into the input decide installed at the elevator, you’ll receive a prize.

This is the puzzle that you’ll see:

Screenshot by The Escapist

4@7@8 = 285684

9@3@5 = 271542

6@2@7 = 121426

5@6@7 = ?

Your objective here is to figure out the patterns so you can get a six numbers password and claim the prize, thus completing the quest. The puzzle is much simpler than it looks. Here’s how to solve it.

Calculate the first two digits: Multiply the first and second digits of the provided sequence.

Multiply the first and second digits of the provided sequence. Determine the middle two digits: Multiply the second and third digits.

Multiply the second and third digits. Find the last two digits: Add the results of your first and second calculations.

When applying these steps to the last sequence of numbers 5, 6, and 7, the calculations would be:

First two digits: 5 × 6 = 30 Middle two digits: 6 × 7 = 42 Last two digits: 30 + 42 = 72

Combine these to form the number 304272.

How to Complete the Simple Puzzle in Stellar Blade

Once you have computed the solution, proceed to the designated quest terminal in Xion. Once you get there, enter the number 304272 into the terminal. The game will confirm the correct input, allowing you to progress in the quest.

Simple Puzzle Quest Location

The Simple Puzzle quest is available on the bulletin board in Xion, which becomes accessible after you unlock the ability to explore the city. Look for the quest marker on your map, which will direct you to the bulletin board listing this and other side quests.

