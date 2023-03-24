One of the puzzles in the original Resident Evil 4 involved opening a locked door with platinum and gold swords. In the Resident Evil 4 remake, you will encounter an expanded variant of this puzzle. But far from just swapping the position of two items, the remake’s variation is much more involved. Here is how to solve the Sword puzzle in Resident Evil 4 remake.

You Can Find the Sword Puzzle in the Treasury Room, Not Far into the Castle

The Treasury room contains two puzzles – a locked gate to a treasure area, and a locked door surrounded by an engraved fresco. To progress, you need to solve both puzzles.

First things first, you have to open the locked gate. To do this, you must sound three bells. Look at the gate. You will see three symbols – a stag, an eagle, and a snake. These are the bells you must sound.

The stag bell is to the left of the gate. You can pull the cord to sound it. The other two are inside the locked area. Look along the right wall. To sound them, you must shoot them. The order doesn’t matter here – just hit all three in any order you want. Hit all three and the gate will open.

With the gates open, you can collect the four items you need to open the next door – some are in the treasure room, some are in the fresco. You need the Iron Sword, Gold Sword, Bloody Sword, and Rusty Sword.

With these Swords, your next task involves the fresco surrounding the locked door. You will see four reliefs. To open the locked door, you must place the correct Sword in the correct slot in the relief.

The carvings tell the story of a knight. From left to right, you see a man in armor, the man getting knighted by a king, the knight killing an enemy in battle, and the knight’s grave. Each of these carvings have a slot for a Sword to fit in. But which Sword goes with which image?

Again from left to right: Iron Sword, Gold Sword, Bloody Sword, and Rusty Sword.

Slot in the four Swords in the correct order and the door to the next area will open.

And that’s how you solve the Sword puzzle in Resident Evil 4 remake’s castle’s Treasury.