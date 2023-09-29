How to Submit a Starfield Bug to Bethesda

Starfield wouldn’t be a Bethesda game if it didn’t have its fair share of bugs, though there aren’t the sheer torrent of them we’ve seen in previous games like Skyrim and Fallout 76. However, if you do encounter a bug or some other technical issue that defies solution or reason, you can ask Bethesda themselves for help. There is a relatively robust system for submitting Starfield bugs to the developers and troubleshooting specialists, which we’ll go over here in detail.

How to Submit a Starfield Bug Report

To start, there is no way to submit an issue within Starfield itself. You need to go through the official Bethesda support site for that. Once there, go through the following steps:

Select Starfield

Select the Technical Support category

Unless you’re specifically contacting support about the Chronomark Watch, select No.

Choose your platform.

Select which problem you’re having.

Most problems allow you to submit a support ticket, but you’ll need to log into your Bethesda account first. Once you do, opening most of the sub-categories will pull up the support ticket form where you can attach any relevant files, write up any details support should know, and let them know how’d like to be contacted. The only issues that don’t follow this rule are:

My game is crashing/freezing. Selecitng this option will bring up a troubleshooting page with possible steps to address your issue. You can, of course, still submit a support ticket if the steps on the new window don’t provide a solution.

I have performance issues. After selecting this option, you can choose between Graphical or Audio issues, and selecting either brings up the support ticket form as before.

That’s it, really. You should probably expect to wait at least a day or two for a response, as Bethesda support has a lot of complicated games to cover. Hopefully, your issue doesn’t take much to solve, but the support team should be there for whatever you need.