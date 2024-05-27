One of the major criticisms of the original Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door was its inconsistent fast travel system, which was cumbersome at best. That area has been completely reworked, and now fast travel is easier to access than ever. Here’s how you can unlock it.

How To Unlock Fast Travel in Paper Mario: TTYD

In the original Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, fast travel was handled oddly. In the Rougeport Sewers, there were pipes you could take to go to the central hub area of each chapter, but it wasn’t universal. For example, you could never fast travel to Glitzville, the central area for Chapter 3, and the pipes used for fast travel were split into two separate rooms instead of being in one. It was weird and didn’t do much to cut back on the backtracking since you still had to go through Rougeport Sewers and fight enemies to reach the pipes.

Thankfully, fast travel has been almost entirely reworked in the remaster. To unlock fast travel, you’ll need Flurrie in your party to blow away the false wall and reveal a door on the second sublevel in the sewers. The false wall is right next to the pipe that takes you to the third sublevel. Once you enter the door, your map will begin to glow each time you enter the room after completing a chapter and presenting the Thousand-Year Door with a Crystal Star. When you do, a numbered pipe will appear with a pattern on the ground similar to the area you just completed, indicating where the pipe will take you.

To make backtracking even easier, you don’t even need to go through the sewers to get to the fast travel room. Upon entering the room for the first time, hit the switch next to the door, and a pipe will appear in Rougeport Square that will take you to the room! Now you don’t even have to fight enemies when traveling to any of the past levels.

And that’s how to unlock fast travel in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door! If you’re after more guides or information on The Thousand-Year Door, we have you covered.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is available now on Nintendo Switch.

