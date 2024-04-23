Screenshot of fishing in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Guides

How to Unlock Fishing in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (& Get a Fishing Rod)

Hereeeee, fishy, fishy.
Image of Meg Koepp
Meg Koepp
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 10:45 am

In Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, you can catch fish once you obtain a rod, though it’s not clear exactly how to do so. Here’s how to unlock fishing in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and get a fishing rod.

Recommended Videos

How to Unlock Fishing in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Exact Map Location

To unlock fishing in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, you must progress through the story until Ymir asks you to recruit more Eltisweiss Watch members at The Hero’s Den in Eltisweiss, which is around 90 minutes into the game. Once you’re able to leave Eltisweiss, leave out of the town’s south exit to reach the Grum County world map.

Head west along the path and take the first fork north across the bridge. From here, travel east past Werne Village and continue along the path until you reach another fork. Then, go north to Fort Xialuke. Enter and walk north through the huge open doors (you can speak to the guards before entering the doors to recruit Yusuke to the Eltisweiss Watch). Once through, continue walking until you exit out a second gate into Grum County – North.

Screenshot of Grum County map in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of Grum County map in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of Grum County map in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you’re on the Grum County – North map, take the path northwest to Arenside. You’ll recognize it as Nowa’s village from the very beginning of the game.

Screenshot of Grum County - North map in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of Grum County - North map in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of Grum County - North map in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist

Navigate around to the west, where you’ll find a wooden bridge and a gray-haired man named Huang standing beside it. Speak to Huang, and he’ll ask if you like to fish. Answer “Love it,” and he’ll tell you you’re a good man and give you the Bamboo Rod and unlock fishing in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Screenshot of Huang's map location.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of Huang's map location.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of Huang's map location.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of Huang's location.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of Huang's location.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of Huang's location.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of Huang in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of Huang in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of Huang in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of Bamboo Rod in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of Bamboo Rod in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of Bamboo Rod in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes
Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Fish in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Now that you’ve got a fishing rod and unlocked fishing in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, you’ll need to go to a fishing spot to start reeling fish in. Luckily, there’s one just northwest of Arenside; look for a small wooden dock on the river.

Related: Do You Need to Play Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising Before Hundred Heroes?

To fish, stand on the end of the dock and press the X/A button to cast your rod. Wait for a fish to bite, and then press the X/A button once more when you see a big splash. If successful, you’ll reel the fish in. The rarer the fish, the quicker you’ll need to time your button press; if you’re too slow, it will swim away and you’ll lose it. I lost several rare fish in the beginning until I got used to the timing, so don’t worry if you don’t get it down immediately. Practice makes perfect, after all!

Screenshot of fishing in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of fishing in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Screenshot of fishing in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes.
Screenshot by The Escapist

There are several fishing spots in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, each with its own pool of fish for you to collect. Once you’ve caught a certain number at a spot, you’ll need to wait a few in-game days for the fish to replenish before you can fish there again.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases on April 23, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Post Tag:
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Bonus Quests & Rewards
fortnite loading screen
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Bonus Quests & Rewards
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 23, 2024
Read Article How to Get Mariette’s Charm in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Mariette Recruit Guide)
Screenshot of Mariette in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Mariette’s Charm in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Mariette Recruit Guide)
Meg Koepp Meg Koepp Apr 23, 2024
Read Article How to Get Regular Eggs in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Paquia Recruit Guide)
Screenshot of a battle with two Shell Eggs in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Regular Eggs in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Paquia Recruit Guide)
Meg Koepp Meg Koepp Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Bonus Quests & Rewards
fortnite loading screen
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Bonus Quests & Rewards
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 23, 2024
Read Article How to Get Mariette’s Charm in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Mariette Recruit Guide)
Screenshot of Mariette in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Mariette’s Charm in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Mariette Recruit Guide)
Meg Koepp Meg Koepp Apr 23, 2024
Read Article How to Get Regular Eggs in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Paquia Recruit Guide)
Screenshot of a battle with two Shell Eggs in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Get Regular Eggs in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Paquia Recruit Guide)
Meg Koepp Meg Koepp Apr 23, 2024
Author
Meg Koepp
Meg is Managing Editor at The Escapist. She began as a video games journalist in the UK in 2014, and went on to study Games Journalism & PR (yes, it exists) in 2015. In 2018, she left university to move to the USA, where she was Managing Editor at Prima Games and eventually joined The Escapist in April 2024. When she's not working, you can find her making miniatures, watching The X Files, or playing a JRPG. You can contact Meg at [email protected].