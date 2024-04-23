How to Unlock Fishing in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (& Get a Fishing Rod)

In Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, you can catch fish once you obtain a rod, though it’s not clear exactly how to do so. Here’s how to unlock fishing in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and get a fishing rod.

How to Unlock Fishing in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Exact Map Location

To unlock fishing in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, you must progress through the story until Ymir asks you to recruit more Eltisweiss Watch members at The Hero’s Den in Eltisweiss, which is around 90 minutes into the game. Once you’re able to leave Eltisweiss, leave out of the town’s south exit to reach the Grum County world map.

Head west along the path and take the first fork north across the bridge. From here, travel east past Werne Village and continue along the path until you reach another fork. Then, go north to Fort Xialuke. Enter and walk north through the huge open doors (you can speak to the guards before entering the doors to recruit Yusuke to the Eltisweiss Watch). Once through, continue walking until you exit out a second gate into Grum County – North.

Once you’re on the Grum County – North map, take the path northwest to Arenside. You’ll recognize it as Nowa’s village from the very beginning of the game.

Navigate around to the west, where you’ll find a wooden bridge and a gray-haired man named Huang standing beside it. Speak to Huang, and he’ll ask if you like to fish. Answer “Love it,” and he’ll tell you you’re a good man and give you the Bamboo Rod and unlock fishing in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

How to Fish in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Now that you’ve got a fishing rod and unlocked fishing in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, you’ll need to go to a fishing spot to start reeling fish in. Luckily, there’s one just northwest of Arenside; look for a small wooden dock on the river.

To fish, stand on the end of the dock and press the X/A button to cast your rod. Wait for a fish to bite, and then press the X/A button once more when you see a big splash. If successful, you’ll reel the fish in. The rarer the fish, the quicker you’ll need to time your button press; if you’re too slow, it will swim away and you’ll lose it. I lost several rare fish in the beginning until I got used to the timing, so don’t worry if you don’t get it down immediately. Practice makes perfect, after all!

There are several fishing spots in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, each with its own pool of fish for you to collect. Once you’ve caught a certain number at a spot, you’ll need to wait a few in-game days for the fish to replenish before you can fish there again.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases on April 23, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

