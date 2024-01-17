How to Unlock the Sins of the Flesh Update in Cult of the Lamb

Cult leaders all around the globe are rejoicing as the highly anticipated Sins of the Flesh major content update goes live for Cult of the Lamb. In this guide we’ll be covering how to unlock and start the new content so that you can don your cult leading crown and dive right in!

To get all the awesome new content that’s part of the Sins of the Flesh update in Cult of the Lamb, you’ll need to have defeated at least three of the Bishops, which will take a little while for new players.

Those of you who have defeated enough Bishops or who are already in the post game, will simply need to head in to the Temple and perform a Sermon to trigger the unlock of the new content. You can also perform a Doctrine or Ritual to trigger the new content as well. After doing so you’ll have access to all the new progression systems, which adds a whole new level of depth and complexity to Cult of the Lamb, a game we called delightful in our review.

What Sins of the Flesh Adds

Sins of the Flesh adds a ton of new content to Cult of the Lamb. There’s a brand new resource called Sin, new buildings to create, new rituals and lots of cultist humping! That’s right: You can now build the mating tent and let your followers who love each other very much spend some special time in there together. You’ll receive an egg – sometimes even a super rare golden egg! – that you’ll be able to nurture in the new Hatchery building. Once hatched you’ll have a new follower!

To take advantage of the new Sin mechanic in the Sins of the Flesh update for Cult of the Lamb once you’ve unlocked the new content, you’ll want to explore one of the three new Rituals. Perform the Rite of Lust, Rite of Wrath or Gluttony of Cannibals. The Rite of Lust will let you appoint a follower to be the Mayflower Leader and they will generate Sin for you by organizing a naked dance party with your other followers.

The Rite of Wrath lets you turn your most chaotic follower in to a Sin generating machine as they incite your other followers to run around and get wild with them.

The Gluttony of Cannibals Ritual lets you choose an unlucky follower to be consumed by the others. You’ll feel guilty about turning your follower in to a fried meal but it will generate a whole lot of Sin for you to use.

Now you’re all set with the knowledge on how to unlock the new Sins of the Flesh content in Cult of the Lamb. It’s a massive update that really changes things up and adds a ton of new things to do an experience. It’s well worth jumping back in to Cult of the Lamb to try out!

Cult of the Lamb is available now on various platforms.