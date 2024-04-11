Watching Digimon can be confusing. The franchise has a variety of anime series and movie offerings and not all of them are connected. To help you conquer this daunting task we’ve crafted a watch order for Digimon and all of its movies.

How To Watch Digimon and Its Movies in Order

Digimon is a franchise that has multiple universes that aren’t all connected. Ultimately, the story that is considered the core adventure, and the one you’ll remember from your childhood is Digimon Adventure.

We recommend starting with Digimon Adventure and then continuing on with the remainder of the franchise. Most of the Digimon series and shorts are not connected to any other so you can basically watch them in whatever order you like. For the series that do have connected shorts, we’ve included watch orders specifically for them below.

How To Watch Digimon Adventure in Order

Digimon Adventure (Short Film)

Digimon Adventure (Full Season)

Digimon Adventure: Our War Games (Short Film)

Digimon Adventure 02 (Episodes 1 – 22)

Digimon: The Movie (Movie)

Digimon Adventure 02 (Episodes 23 – END)

Digimon Adventure 02: Revenge of Diaboromon (Short Film)

Digimon Adventure Tri. Chapter 1: Reunion (OVA)

Digimon Adventure Tri. Chapter 2: Determination (OVA)

Digimon Adventure Tri. Chapter 3: Confession (OVA)

Digimon Adventure Tri. Chapter 4: Loss (OVA)

Digimon Adventure Tri. Chapter 5: Coexistence (OVA)

Digimon Adventure Tri. Chapter 6: Future (OVA)

Digimon 20th Anniversary Memorial Story: To Sora (OVA)

Digimon 20th Anniversary Memorial Story: Hole in the Heart (OVA)

Digimon 20th Anniversary Memorial Story: Medical Student, Kido Jo (OVA)

Digimon 20th Anniversary Memorial Story: Longing Jogress Evolution (OVA)

Digimon 20th Anniversary Memorial Story: The Shibuya-ish Heroic Saga of Pump and Gotsu (OVA)

Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna (Movie)

Digimon Adventure 02: The Begining (Movie)

How To Watch Digimon Tamers in Order

Digimon Tamers (Episodes 1 – 18)

Digimon Tamers: Battle of Adventurers (Short Film)

Digimon Tamers (Episodes 19 – END)

Digimon Tamers: Runaway Locomon (Short Film)

How To Watch Digimon Frontiers in Order

Digimon Frontiers (Episodes 1 – 19)

Digimon Frontiers: Island of Lost Digimon (Short Film)

Digimon Frontiers (Episodes 20 – END)

How To Watch Digimon Savers in Order

Digimon Savers (Full Season)

Digimon Savers: The Digital World in Imminent Danger! (OVA)

Digimon Savers: Ultimate Power! Activate Burst Mode!! (Short Film)

Every Digimon Anime Series in Release Order

For those who just want to run down the line here is a list of each anime series in release order. Make sure you refer to the above lists to include the films and OVAs while you’re working through this list.

Digimon Adventure

Digimon Adventure 02

Digimon Tamers

Digimon Frontier

Digimon Data Squad

Digimon Fusion

Digimon Universe: App Monsters

Digimon Adventure (Reboot)

Digimon Ghost Game

You can stream Digimon now on Crunchyroll.

