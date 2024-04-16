When it comes to iconic anime series Yu-Gi-Oh! is one of the biggest. Spawning the ultra-successful card game, this series dominated the early 2000s and has seen a variety of iterations. Here’s how to watch Yu-Gi-Oh! and its movies in order.

How To Watch Yu-Gi-Oh! and Its Movies in Order

The best way to watch Yu-Gi-Oh! is mostly in release order. While there are some moments where things can jump around, for the most part, if you just follow the order that episodes and movies are released you should get the optimal experience.

Here’s how we suggest watching Yu-Gi-Oh! from start to finish:

Yu-Gi-Oh (1998)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (Seasons 1 to 3)

Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie: Pyramid of Light (Movie)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (Season 4 to Season 5 Episode 14)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Capsule Monsters

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters (Season 5 Episode 15 to END)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Dark Side of Dimensions (Movie)

Yu-Gi-Oh! GX

Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s (Season 1)

Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s: Evolving Duel! Stardust VS Red Daemon’s (OVA)

Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s (Season 2 to Season 3 Episode 20)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time (Movie)

Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D’s (Season 3 Episode 21 to END)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal 2

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V

Yu-Gi-Oh! VRAINS

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens

Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush!!

While there is a little jumping around with movies and OVAs this watch order should be mostly straightforward and allow you to enjoy every iteration of Yu-Gi-Oh! yet in a simple order.

It is worth noting that all of the series from Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal onwards is not connected to the original story. That means you can theoretically watch them first if you’d prefer something more modern, but we’d suggest sticking to the originals to start your binge as they are by far the best.

The good news is that almost every Yu-Gi-Oh! series can be binged on Crunchyroll right now. However, you might need to search other streaming platforms to find the entire series depending on your geographical location.

