How Weapon Range Works in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is the spiritual successor to Konami’s Suikoden series, featuring many of that franchise’s creators, including the late Yoshitaka Murayama, and several mechanics featured in those games. One of those mechanics is the Weapon Range system, which can take some time to fully understand, so let’s go through what you need to know about it to maximize your party make-up.

Weapon Range in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, Explained

In Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, every character has one of three different weapon ranges: Short, Medium, and Long. To find out which weapon range your character has, you can look on the Party page of the menu. Short-Range characters are indicated with a red S, Medium-Range characters by a yellow M, and Long-Range characters by a blue L.

You can have up to six active party members on the field at a time, with three in the front row and three in the back. Enemies are also placed in formations similar to your own with a front and a back row and follow the Weapon Range system. Short-Range party members can only attack enemies in the front row if they themselves are also in the front row. If they’re in the back row, then they can’t attack anyone. Medium-Range party members can hit enemies in the front and back row if they’re in the front row, while conversely, they can only hit enemies in the front row if they’re in the back row. As for Long-Range characters, they can hit enemies in both the front and back row regardless of which row they’re in.

Understanding this is fundamentally important to ensure your characters can fight to the best of their ability. Before I understood this, I placed Mio, a Short Range character, in the back row, rendering her unable to attack anyone. Row placement doesn’t seem to affect how much you deal and take damage, but it does determine which enemies can attack you since they have to follow the same rules you do.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes releases on April 23, 2024, on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

