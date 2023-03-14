It has been almost a year since we have heard any updates on Hyper Light Breaker. A 3D co-op sequel to Hyper Light Drifter, the title is a departure from the 2D original, looking more akin to developer Heart Machine’s Solar Ash. When it was revealed, fans were given a beautiful animation in its announcement trailer, but little gameplay was shown. Now, courtesy of IGN, gamers are given their first gameplay trailer for Hyper Light Breaker, as well as a new release window for the game into early access.

Check it out below:

The adventure looks like it has the environments of Hyper Light Drifter, only fully converted into 3D. The soundtrack is very reminiscent of the 1980s, with blaring synths. Plus, there is a paraglider, so The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is clearly an influence. Combat looks appropriately snappy with the utilization of pistols and swords as weapons. The co-op looks quite fun, as well. Hyper Light Breaker gameplay promises “infinite open worlds,” “endless loadouts,” and “unlimited deaths.” This is most likely hyperbolic, but I’m sure there will be a lot of each. It is a roguelite anyway.

Hyper Light Breaker will hit Steam Early Access in fall 2023. It was supposed to hit early access in spring 2023, but alas, delays are commonplace in the video game industry. Hopefully, it will get even more polish before it’s ready for the masses to try out. Also, I hope it hits consoles at some point. I loved Hyper Light Drifter – Special Edition on Switch.