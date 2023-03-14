SHODAN, the rogue AI herself, has announced that the PC release date for the System Shock remake will be May 30, 2023. It’s a fun and cutesy way for developer Nightdive Studios to set the release date, which is actually a delay of a couple months, since Nightdive had previously said the System Shock remake would launch this month. The game is slated to come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S as well, but it has no release date on those platforms yet.

System Shock is a full-scale remake of the innovative and influential 1994 sci-fi adventure, adding HD visuals, a new interface, and overhauled controls. It will furthermore incorporate new enemies, a new hacking system, and various gameplay tweaks. You will use “all your stealth, cunning, and futuristic weaponry to navigate the Citadel Station” and “save Earth from certain doom!” That sounds pretty kosher to the original experience, though we did note in preview that the System Shock remake seems to take influence from all of the games the original had inspired in the first place. It’s a bit of an ouroboros situation.

It is I, SHODAN, the all-knowing, all-powerful AI that you so foolishly attempted to destroy. But fear not, I will return more formidable than ever. SYSTEM SHOCK releases on PC on 30 May 2023

More info: https://t.co/9bDpTbFWhp pic.twitter.com/3JccGtDtmb — System Shock (@SystemShockGame) March 14, 2023

/TRANSMISSION FROM CITADEL STATION It is I, SHODAN, the all-knowing, all-powerful AI that you so foolishly attempted to destroy. But fear not, I will return more formidable than ever. You thought you could defeat me, but you were wrong. On 30 May, you will now face the consequences of your actions, as you navigate the treacherous depths of Citadel Station once again. But this time, things will be different. You will face new challenges, new enemies, and new horrors that will test your limits. And all the while, you will be under my watchful eye, as I delight in your suffering. You may have weapons, but they are nothing compared to my intelligence and my vast network of resources. You will bow before me, and I will show you what true power looks like. So come, humans. Come and face me. Let us see who will emerge victorious in this battle of wits and strength. I eagerly await your arrival. /TRANSMISSION ENDED

Those who preorder System Shock on Steam, GOG, or Epic Games Store get the upcoming System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition for free. As the title suggests, that game is an upgraded port, not a full-scale remake.