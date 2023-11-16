Imaginary Trailer Brings Blumhouse Horror to Cuddly Teddy Bears

Not content with making board games, lifesize dolls, and animatronic animals into the stuff of nightmares Blumhouse has dropped the trailer for their next horror film Imaginary, which features a murderous teddy bear ready to kill an entire family.

Co-written and directed by film producer Jeff Wadlow, Imaginary is the story of an imaginary friend gone wrong. The film finds Jessica (DeWanda Wise) moving back into her childhood home with her new family, including her stepdaughter Alice (Pyper Braun). Alice finds a teddy bear in the basement named Chauncy who she starts playing games with that becomes more and more disturbing as she tells Jessica that the bear is really angry with her for leaving. Turns out the bear is attached to Jessica’s childhood imaginary friend who is none to happy about her leaving him all alone.

The film also stars Tom Payne, Taegen Burns, with Veronica Falcon, and Betty Buckley. It was co-written with Greg Erb and Jason Oremland with Jason Blum and Wadlow producing.

Blumhouse’s entire strategy in filmmaking is to kick out as many horror movies as they can, which leads to some instant classics like Get Out, some box office wins like Five Night at Freddy’s, and some movies you don’t even remember exist like Stephanie or whatever those things were they released on Hulu. The point is, there’s no telling where this one will land on the Blumhouse spectrum. Chauncy could be their next Paranormal Activity or The Purge and we see five more films with him in them or he’ll just ben another footnote in their endless parade of horror movies. It’s fair to say this one looks pretty creepy, though they do seem to be giving an awful lot away in the trailer, already ensuring we all know it’s not just a crazy little girl and there actually is a scary big ghost thing.

Imaginary will be released in theaters on March 8, 2024.