Immersive Sim Blood West Gets Full Release Date

The highly-anticipated immersive sim Blood West has locked down a release date for its 1.0 launch, which will also mark the debut of the game’s third chapter.

You can watch the trailer, which reveals the release date, below.

Announced via new launch trailer, the game from developer Hyper Strange will hit 1.0 on Dec. 5, 2023. This marks the conclusion of its early access period, which began all the back in the beginning of 2022. The official release will also include the final chapter of the game’s story, which will see players gaining a new undead companion and fending off a variety of a unique enemies, including something called a Hellbear. No idea what that is, but it sounds vicious!

The other major announcement is that Stephen L. Russell, the popular voice actor from games such as Dishonored and Thief has joined Blood West as the voice of the protagonist, the revenant gunslinger.

Blood West is described as an “immersive wild west stealth FPS with RPG elements where, as a revenant desperado, you take on the twisted demons and eldritch horrors, while you search for the means to end the curse that has befallen the frontier, and maybe find some peace for your wicked soul.” The game’s early access release has garnered plenty of positive praise of Steam so it seems safe to assume that the final major update will (hopefully) satisfy the game’s many fans.

Blood West 1.0 arrives on Dec. 5, 2023. For the time being, it’s only available on Steam.