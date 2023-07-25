Immortals Fenyx Rising 2 Reportedly Canceled by Ubisoft

Ubisoft recently canceled plans for an Immortals Fenyx Rising 2, according to a report from VGC based on multiple anonymous sources familiar with its development. Ubisoft Quebec, the studio behind Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and the original Immortals Fenyx Rising, had returned to develop the project before it was shut down earlier this month “due to perceived challenges around establishing the IP.”

The decision arrives amid Ubisoft choosing to shift its focus to already established IP such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry. We knew major changes were taking place behind the scenes after the company revealed that it canceled three unannounced games back in January. It’s still unclear which games kicked the bucket at the time, but the Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel was not one of them.

Little information about Immortals Fenyx Rising 2 had been reported upon prior to being canceled. However, as reported by Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb last year, the Ubisoft sequel was said to follow Hawaiian Polynesian culture instead of keeping with the Greek mythology theme from the first game.

Insider Gaming reporting corroborates information regarding a sequel that featured Polynesian culture, adding that Ubisoft sent an internal email regarding the cancellation to employees two weeks ago. Additionally, the site claims it obtained footage of the Immortals Fenyx Rising sequel, which was codenamed “Oxygen,” showing a new mechanic that allowed players to transform into different mythological beasts. These creatures gave players flying and swimming abilities as well as powers that offered control over elements like fire, air, earth, and water.

The goal was to expand the Immortals franchise with additional mythologies as more games released, starting with Hawaiian Polynesian culture and eventually others. This was lightly explored in DLC for the original game called Myths of the Eastern Realm, which took players into Chinese mythology.

VGC reports that, while Immortals Fenyx Rising managed to find a “modest audience,” many of its sales came during discounts, adding that its European sales were about 70% lower than what Assassin’s Creed Valhalla managed to sell in a similar period. Ubisoft provided a non-reply to VGC regarding Immortals Fenyx Rising 2, stating that it “does not comment on rumours or speculation.”

It seems the Immortals Fenyx Rising franchise might come to an end before ever really finding its true potential, but you can stay tuned for any updates in the future.