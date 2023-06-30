NewsVideo Games

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Remake Reportedly in Works

It is one of the better entries on account of the pirates.
By
0
Assassins Creed IV: Black Flag remake in the works at Ubisoft reportedly AC4 AC Assassin's Creed

Ah, Ubisoft. The company is known for delaying Skull and Bones six times. And announcing a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sand of Time years ago, even though it is only in the “conception” stage of development. Perhaps combining a remake with a pirate game will fare better, as two anonymous sources speaking to Kotaku claim Ubisoft is planning to remake Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

The sources state the remake is in the early stages of development and will not be completed for a few years. Ubisoft Singapore will be heavily involved in developing and modernizing the game. Of course, Ubisoft has not officially announced a remake of Black Flag as of yet.

It would be quite funny if Skull and Bones and a potential Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake were released around the same time. At this point, I wonder if it would just make more sense to cancel the former altogether. Gamers really love the pirate theme and naval combat of the Assassin’s Creed title, after all, so there may be room on their gaming shelves for only one IP.

As for me, I was hoping Ubisoft would have just bumped up the frame rate of Black Flag on modern consoles. The original Assassin’s Creed makes more sense to remake, anyway, as it has some great ideas but suffers in the gameplay department.

About the author

Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.
More Stories by Arthur Damian