Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Remake Reportedly in Works

Ah, Ubisoft. The company is known for delaying Skull and Bones six times. And announcing a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sand of Time years ago, even though it is only in the “conception” stage of development. Perhaps combining a remake with a pirate game will fare better, as two anonymous sources speaking to Kotaku claim Ubisoft is planning to remake Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.

The sources state the remake is in the early stages of development and will not be completed for a few years. Ubisoft Singapore will be heavily involved in developing and modernizing the game. Of course, Ubisoft has not officially announced a remake of Black Flag as of yet.

It would be quite funny if Skull and Bones and a potential Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag remake were released around the same time. At this point, I wonder if it would just make more sense to cancel the former altogether. Gamers really love the pirate theme and naval combat of the Assassin’s Creed title, after all, so there may be room on their gaming shelves for only one IP.

As for me, I was hoping Ubisoft would have just bumped up the frame rate of Black Flag on modern consoles. The original Assassin’s Creed makes more sense to remake, anyway, as it has some great ideas but suffers in the gameplay department.