At The Game Awards 2022, Ascendant Studios has revealed the teaser trailer for its debut game, Immortals of Aveum. The game is a single-player first-person shooter rooted in a science-fantasy universe where players use magic for combat. Set against a backdrop of conflict and pending oblivion, the game intends to deliver a visceral, cinematic campaign.

Immortals of Aveum will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S when it launches in 2023. Ascendant Studios has partnered with EA Originals to publish the title, and the game is being built with Unreal Engine 5.

Formed four years ago, Ascendant Studios is led by Bret Robbins, one of the co-directors of the original Dead Space, as well as creative director on multiple Call of Duty games, including 2011’s Modern Warfare 3 and 2017’s WWII.

“I founded Ascendant Studios to make original and epic games, and here we are, four years later, about to finish our first one. What started as a crazy, exciting idea has grown into a crazy, exciting triple-A game,” said Robbins.

The game announcement follows on from yesterday’s reveal of a new podcast series from Ascendant Studios. The podcast, called Rise Above, will feature developers talking about their journey in the industry. The podcast will release in 2023.