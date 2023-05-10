INDIE Live Expo 2023 Teases Some of Its 300+ Games to Air May 20-21

INDIE Live Expo 2023 will be streaming Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 at 3:00 a.m. PDT / 6:00 a.m. EDT / 12:00 p.m. CEST on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and bilibili, and it will be showcasing more than 300 cool indie video games from across the wide, wide spectrum. Today, however, the showcase teased a few of the big projects players can expect, including new game reveals by publisher WSS Playground (Needy Streamer Overload) and Odencat (Meg’s Monsters), plus updates for Heart of the Machine, BOKURA, Glaciered, Let Bions Be Bygones, Omega Crafter, and From Madness with Love, among many others.

“With over 300 indies selected for this summer’s show, this is just a glimpse of the games we have to share,” said Ryuta Konuma, founder of Ryu’s Office. “The two-day celebration is almost upon us, and we look forward to collaborating with familiar content creators from previous years as well as new simulcasters for this summer’s showcase!”

The INDIE Live Expo 2023 stream will be available in English, Japanese, and Chinese, and the event invites content creators to simulcast the event. English-speaking hosts for the stream will include High Tension Gaijin “HighGai,” Kaori “Kaotan” Horiuchi, and J-mon.

The Escapist is a pretty big fan of indies, as our audience knows well, and we’re actually a media partner for INDIE Live Expo 2023, so we hope you’ll enjoy all the cool games and coverage coming in the next couple weeks!