While you’re still trying to recuperate from everything that happened in the show, you can dive into Invincible: Guarding the Globe—a game that places you in a broader Invincible universe with a unique storyline and lets you recruit all your favorite characters to fight for the survival of the planet.

Most fans of the show probably can’t wait to have Allen the Alien and Omni-Man in their ranks, and the game’s gacha system takes a lot of tries for you to recruit them. Luckily, Invincible: Guarding the Globe codes are here to help you get them instantly, as well as a bunch of Hero Dossiers you can use to unlock other fan-favorite heroes. You’ll also get plenty of GDA Gems, Molecular Enhancements, and other resources that you need to upgrade every character. For another gripping mobile experience where heroes fight the bad guys, check out our Marvel Strike Force codes article and collect all the freebies there as well!

All Invincible: Guarding the Globe Codes List

Active Invincible: Guarding the Globe Codes

S3HERO : Use for x1 Mauler Twin Hero Dossier (New)

: Use for x1 Mauler Twin Hero Dossier IGTG24 : Use for x3 Hero Dossiers

: Use for x3 Hero Dossiers CHARTS : Use for x1 Hero Dossier

: Use for x1 Hero Dossier FRANCS : Use for x2 Hero Dossier and 200 GDA Gems

: Use for x2 Hero Dossier and 200 GDA Gems SHVDYT : Use for x200 GDA Gems and x1 Universa Hero Dossier

: Use for x200 GDA Gems and x1 Universa Hero Dossier ADELYT : Use for x2 Hero Dossiers

: Use for x2 Hero Dossiers INVPOD : Use for x3 Hero Dossiers

: Use for x3 Hero Dossiers NOLIEN : Use for x1 Omni-Man and x1 Allen the Alien Hero Dossiers

: Use for x1 Omni-Man and x1 Allen the Alien Hero Dossiers WYATT3 : Use for x100 Molecular Enhancements

: Use for x100 Molecular Enhancements BBEAST : Use for x1 Battle Beast Hero Dossier and 250 GDA Gems

: Use for x1 Battle Beast Hero Dossier and 250 GDA Gems OMNIIG: Use for x2 Hero Dossiers

Expired Invincible: Guarding the Globe Codes

STKRYT

ITSTJ3

OMNIKD

RYANS3

AALIEN

OMNI24

BILLS3

PATCH2

PATCH8

How to Redeem Codes in Invincible: Guarding the Globe

The process of redeeming Invincible: Guarding the Globe Codes can be a bit tedious, so follow our guide below closely:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Invincible: Guarding the Globe on your device. Complete the tutorial. Tap on your level icon in the top-left corner of the screen. Press Generate to create your Verification code. Go to the game’s official code redemption website. Input your Validation code into the appropriate field. Enter an active code into the Reward code field. Hit Redeem to verify your free reward. Restart the game to claim your free goodies.

How to Get More Invincible: Guarding the Globe Codes

If you want to look for Invincible: Guarding the Globe codes alone, you can check out the following places:

However, if you want to skip the process of going through a whole lot of social media posts to find what you’re looking for, we have an efficient solution for you. Bookmark this article (CTRL+D) and come back frequently because we’ll always have all the latest codes waiting for you in a single curated list.

Why Are My Invincible: Guarding the Globe Codes Not Working?

One of the most important things to remember about Invincible: Guarding the Globe codes is that they are case-sensitive. They are also not immune to typos, so the best course of action is to copy them from our article and paste them straight into the code redemption system. Keep in mind that there are also codes that have expired, so all that you can do is inform us, and we’ll move them to where they belong.

What is Invincible: Guarding the Globe?

Invincible: Guarding the Globe is a squad RPG experience with idle mechanics. Since it’s set up in a broader Invincible universe, you have the opportunity to recruit all your favorite characters to protect the planet from annihilation. As you fight your battles, you’ll be able to level up your characters and equip them with powerful gear and artifacts. Aside from the main campaign, you can also play the title in co-op with your friends, challenge other players to a face-off, and play the Cecil’s Nightmares mode, which is based on what’s currently going on in the TV show.

