Invincible: Guarding the Globe Is a Bloody Ubisoft RPG...for Mobile

Invincible is a violent comic book show that has been begging for a proper video game, and the first trailer for Invincible: Guarding the Globe has revealed that the wait is over…kind of. First details on the project promise idle squad RPG gameplay from Skybound Entertainment and Ubisoft. Instead of following the storyline seen in the original comic and Amazon Prime series, this spinoff will follow a new narrative featuring a familiar art style and character roster. It’s not exactly what fans have been hoping for since the franchise first spawned in the early 2000s, but it also doesn’t look half bad, either. You can see an introduction cinematic, as well as a brief look at gameplay, in the Invincible: Guarding the Globe trailer below.

Invincible: Guarding the Globe will feature character collection and squad management elements alongside its superpowered combat. As for which characters you can expect to collect, Skybound and Ubisoft tease appearances from Invincible, Atom Eve, Omni-Man, Robot, Rex Splode, War Woman, Black Samson, Dupli-Kate, The Immortal, Green Ghost, the Mauler Twins, and Red Rush. You’ll use the team and mechanics at your disposal while working with government agent Cecil Stedman to thwart an army of superhero clones who threaten the world.

You can pre-register for Invincible: Guarding the Globe on Android, Amazon Appstore, and iOS now by heading over to the game’s website. Doing so nets you a few bonus goodies, such as a Burger Mart Burger, two hero Dossiers, 35,000 hero XP, and 50,000 GDA Chips. Stay tuned for more information from Skybound and Ubisoft regarding a release date.