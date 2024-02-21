Can’t remember what went down at the end of Invincible Season 2, Part 1 as Part 2’s debut edges ever closer? Then check out the below recap, which will bring you up to speed in time for Invincible‘s return on March 14!

Recommended Videos

Related: Invincible Season 2, Part 2 Trailer Pushes Mark to His Limits

Invincible Season 2, Part 2: How Did Part 1 End?

Invincible Season 2, Episode 4, “It’s Been a While,” takes place largely on the planet Thraxa. It sees Mark Grayson/Invincible reconcile with his father, Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man. Together, they defeat a trio of warriors from Nolan’s homeworld, Viltrumites, and rescue Nolan’s new wife and child. Unfortunately, Mark and Nolan are both seriously injured during the brawl, leaving Mark powerless to stop Viltrumite reinforcements from carting his father off for execution.

The Vultrumite forces’ leader, General Kregg, then orders Mark to take over his dad’s mission of softening up Earth for a (relatively) bloodless invasion. If he refuses, the Viltrum Empire will kill millions of innocent people when they finally arrive. Mark doesn’t respond, however, as Kregg’s troops haul Nolan away, he urges his son to revisit the books he wrote while posing as a best-selling novelist on Earth.

Related: What Are Viltrumites Weak to in Invincible?

Meanwhile, back on Earth, Mark’s mom Debbie finally moves on from Nolan – dumping his back catalogue of books in the process. Global Defense Agency operative Donald Ferguson has a big breakthrough too, discovering he may no longer be human. That said, “It’s Been a While” leaves plenty of other key plot threads dangling when the credits roll. For one thing, we still don’t know whether Thaedus – head of the anti-Viltrumite Coalition of Planets – is secretly a baddie.

More importantly, multiverse-hopping supervillain Angstrom Levy remains at large when Invincible Season 2, Episode 4’s credits roll. While Levy takes a bit of a backseat in Invincible Season 2, Part 1’s second half, Episodes 1 and 2 make it clear he’s out for revenge on his new arch-nemesis, Mark. What exactly Levy has planned remains unclear for now, but we know he’s scouring alternate realities for a way to bring Invincible down.

How Does Invincible Season 2, Part 1 Set Up Part 2?

Without a doubt Invincible Season 2, Part 1’s biggest Part 2 tease is Omni-Man’s cryptic farewell to Mark in “It’s Been a While.” It doesn’t take demon detective Damien Darkblood – or a stack of Invincible comic books – to figure out that Nolan’s novels contain the secret to defeating the Viltrumites. Knowing the comics is no help when it comes to figuring out what Thaedus’ deal is, however, as Thaedus switching off fan-favorite character Allen the Alien’s life support in Part 1 only happens in the show!

The other big piece of Invincible Season 2, Part 2 narrative track laid down in Part 1 is the inevitable showdown between Mark and Angstrom Levy. Season 2, Part 2’s trailer hints at the nature of Levy’s scheme to destroy Mark. Like his comics counterpart, it appears Levy will recruit Invincible’s evil alternate universe incarnations to do his dirty work for him. Events could shake down differently in the Prime Video adaptation, however.

Related: How Donald Is Alive in Invincible, Answered

Moving down the threat index somewhat, Season 2, Part 1 also sets up the return of the Lizard League. Although these serpent-themed antagonists typically serve as punching bags for Mark and his Guardians of the Globe allies, they could prove more formidable under the Lizard King’s command. Either way, this subplot should drive Invincible Season 2, Part 2’s various Guardians-centric storylines – including Martian mole, the Shapesmith.

In the same vein, expect Donald’s arc to keep bubbling along in the background in Invincible Season 2, Part 2, too. Learning that his apparent survival following the events of Season 1 isn’t what it seems is just the start of ol’ Donnie’s journey. He’ll want answers – is he some kind of cyborg now? – and only his notoriously secretive boss, Cecil Stedman, has the answers.

Invincible Season 2, Part 2 premieres on Prime Video on March 14, 2024.