Iron Lung Trailer Reveals First Footage of Markiplier’s Live-Action Horror Movie

Mark Fischbach (a.k.a. Markiplier) has released a trailer for Iron Lung, a movie adaptation of the 2022 indie horror game of the same name. The YouTube icon is directing and stars in the movie, which is set to come to theaters sometime “soon.”

Markiplier does indeed appear in the trailer, but you might not recognize him thanks to the very iron-y liquid he seems to be coated in. The footage has a thick cosmic horror vibe to it, with some of the visuals looking like they were pulled out of something like Stranger Things as the narrator lures viewers in. At only a minute-and-a-half long, the Iron Lung movie trailer doesn’t really reveal how closely its story will follow David Szymanski original indie game. Regardless, it does seem like Markiplier is doing his best to nail the tone, so be sure to check the Iron Lung trailer below.

Markiplier revealed his plans to create an Iron Lung movie earlier this year. At the time, the YouTuber-turned-filmmaker published a brief video that showed off how he and his team recreated the game’s submarine setting. The announcement also revealed that Markiplier will be joined on-screen by The Plot Against America actress Caroline Kaplan, while he also serves as a producer alongside Will Hyde and Jeff Guerrero.

We know little about the story the Iron Lung movie will tell, but those looking to learn more can at least start with Markiplier’s “Lets Play” series for the game. Be sure to stay tuned for any updates while we wait for a solid release date.