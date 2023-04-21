Markiplier Directing & Starring in Movie Adaptation of Indie Horror Game Iron Lung

Professional gamer and YouTube sensation Markiplier is directing and starring in Iron Lung, a movie adaptation of the indie horror video game of the same name. As reported by Deadline, production on the film is already underway in Austin, Texas. Details on how it will adapt the submarine thriller game are under wraps, but it will feature a script also written by the YouTuber, whose real name is Mark Fischbach. Markiplier is self-financing the project too. See a first look at the movie for yourself in the Iron Lung teaser below.

Iron Lung was released by developer David Szymanski in March of last year as an atmospheric horror story game that locks players inside a small submarine. It’s claustrophobic and brief but left an impact on those who played it. Markiplier was one of the individuals it impacted, and as you might have guessed, he posted his experience as a “Let’s Play” on his channel shortly after the game’s launch. A follow-up video was posted in July, in which the content creator touched on Iron Lung’s lore update. Needless to say, if you’re curious to see how Markiplier will bring Iron Lung to the big screen, these videos are a good place to start.

Markiplier will be joined on-screen by The Plot Against America actress Caroline Rose Kaplan. The YouTube star is producing the film alongside Will Hyde and Jeff Guerrero. As shown in today’s teaser, the nature of the original Iron Lung game means the film’s crew will likely be able to create the project on a low budget. Our first look at the live-action take on Szymanski’s rusty submarine is already enough to send chills down your spine, but let’s hope to see more soon.