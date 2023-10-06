Alan Wake 2 is here, at long last, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. But given that it’s gracing a Microsoft platform, can you play it for free? If you’re wondering is Alan Wake 2 on Game Pass, I’ve got the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Alan Wake 2 and Game Pass

Unfortunately, Alan Wake 2 is not on Game Pass. Does that mean Alan Wake 2 will never be on Game Pass, either on PC or Xbox? Not necessarily, but Alan Wake Remastered has also never been on Game Pass, which doesn’t bode well.

Both Alan Wake 2 and Alan Wake Remastered are published by Epic Games themselves and, on PC, they’re both Epic Games Store exclusives. Putting Alan Wake 2 on the subscription service would give players less reason to purchase it from Epic’s own store and, as a publisher, that’d mean they’d be losing out.

It’s also not on PlayStation Plus, either. Still, you can always buy it and trade it in if you don’t like it, right? Unfortunately, no. Alan Wake 2 is digital only so barring the two-hour or so refund window that some online platforms offer, you’re stuck with it.

This is the game that Remedy has wanted to make for a long time, Creative Director Sam Lake in particular. So hopefully it’s the smash it needs to be, and also doesn’t end in a cliffhanger. But the only way to get your hands on it is to buy it outright.