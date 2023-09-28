Alan Wake 2 is finally a reality, over thirteen years since the original game was released. But you may have heard rumblings about its physical release, or lack of one. So if you’re wondering is Alan Wake 2 digital only, here’s the answer.

What You Need to Know About Alan Wake 2’s Release

If you’ve heard Alan Wake 2 is getting a digital-only release, you’ve heard right. PC games have been largely digital for years but the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 version of Alan Wake 2 will also be digital only.

I wouldn’t be surprised if, especially given Sam Lake’s comments, which we’ll get into below, a physical version arrives later. Even if it’s not a worldwide release, Limited Run or Strictly Limited Games may put their own physical release out. But if you’re expecting to be able to order a physical copy from Amazon or elsewhere, you’ll be disappointed.

Why Is Alan Wake 2 Digital Only?

According to Remedy, making the game digital only makes development easier, as it gives them more time to get the title up to scratch. Speaking to Eurogamer, Alan Wake 2’s creative director Sam Lake stated, “As creatives obviously, by going digital-only it does allow us more time to polish the game.” Game director Kyle Rowley added. “Like, a significant amount of weeks actually. Because otherwise, the game that goes on the disc, obviously it has to be playable without a patch.”

It’s a fair point, but given that games can be delisted from digital storefronts and just disappear, I’d sooner have a physical copy. Still, the answer to is Alan Wake 2 digital only is yes.

With the sequel slated for release on Oct. 27, there may be a lot you’re trying to remember about the original game. Here’s whether Alan Wake had multiple endings.