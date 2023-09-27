Alan Wake 2 Adds Performance Mode, Built as 30fps Game

Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will feature a performance mode on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (PS5).

Remedy communications director Thomas Puha revealed support for the gameplay-focused feature in a post on X. The existence of performance mode for Alan Wake 2 means that players can expect to have an additional option when it comes to how they experience its psychological horror story. However, he doesn’t share too much about the mode itself. When one follower asked if the sequel’s performance mode visuals will lock at 60fps or simply target 60fps, Puha said that Remedy is “still tweaking that.”

Regardless, it’s great to hear about a performance mode of any kind, especially since Puha’s post also touches on the fact that the project was created from the ground up to be a 30fps experience. The decision to create the experience with a somewhat lower framerate in mind almost certainly comes from a desire to make the story feel more cinematic.

Related: Alan Wake 2 Will Be Remedy’s Definitive Take on Survival Horror

“I’m glad to say that Alan Wake 2 will have a Performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X,” Puha said. “The game has been built from the beginning as a 30fps experience focusing on visuals and ambiance, but somehow we have managed to include a solid Performance mode. We’ll talk details later.”

I’m glad to say that Alan Wake 2 will have a Performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The game has been built from the beginning as a 30fps experience focusing on visuals and ambiance, but somehow we have managed to include a solid Performance mode. We’ll talk details later. — Thomas Puha (@RiotRMD) September 27, 2023

Puha did not reveal exactly when more details about the Alan Wake 2 performance mode will be revealed. Over the last few years, more games have begun implementing similar options that allow console players to choose whether to favor visuals or gameplay performance. Essentially, while some tend to favor 4K quality or ray-tracing, others might be willing to sacrifice those things for a smoother interactive experience. It’s worth mentioning that Puha’s post leaves out Microsoft’s less-powerful Xbox Series S console, so it’s unclear if the performance mode will also be featured there.

Alan Wake 2 launches for PC via the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 (PS5), and Xbox Series X | S on October 27, 2023. When Remedy is ready to share more about performance and quality modes, you can be sure to read about it here.