A Kraven the Hunter Sequel Would Be Based on an Iconic Spider-Man Story

Kraven the Hunter isn’t even in cinemas yet and director J. C. Chandor is already talking follow-up films. He’s even earmarked an iconic Spider-Man story to serve as the basis for his hypothetical Kraven the Hunter sequel!

In a recent interview, Chandor revealed that he and star Aaron Taylor-Johnson have a plan for the Kraven sub-franchise that culminates in an adaptation of seminal story arc “Kraven’s Last Hunt.”

“[Kraven the Hunter‘s] essentially this building of a villain,” he told Collider. “The final piece in that, for Aaron and for me, was in ‘Kraven’s Last Hunt,’ which, if this thing works and is a success, that’s where we’d have this story end. It’s obviously very tragic and sad. The journey getting there is a wild crazy ride with a lot of fun, but the character we’re trying to create is one who could realistically, if this film is a success, end with ‘Last Hunt.'”

The brainchild of writer/artist team J. M. DeMatteis and Mike Zeck, “Kraven’s Last Hunt” ran across Marvel’s wider line of Spider-Man comics in late 1987. As its name suggests, it depicts the final showdown between Spider-Man and Sergei Kravinoff, with the latter even temporarily “killing” the former at one point! It ends – spoiler warning for a 37-year-old comic – with Kraven taking his own life. So, as Chandor observed, it is indeed a “tragic and sad” tale.

It’s also an undeniably solid premise for a Kraven sequel, however, such a project faces several challenges. For one thing, Kraven the Hunter will need to take down a strong box office haul to earn itself a second go-round. The flick’s reported budget is $130 million, so it’ll need to make at least twice that just to break even.

There’s also the Spider-Man piece of the puzzle to consider. Ironically, the webslinger isn’t part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe despite lending it his name. He’s currently currently “on loan” to Marvel Studios, instead. Unless that changes, Chandor’s hoped for retelling of “Kraven’s Last Hunt” will presumably unfold sans Spidey (assuming it happens).

Kraven the Hunter arrives in cinemas on Dec. 13, 2024.

