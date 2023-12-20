Movies & TV

Is Amber Heard Still in Aquaman 2?

The final film of the DCEU, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, arrives this week during the holiday season, and it begs the question: Does Amber Heard still play Mera in the film? Well, we have a definitive answer.

Was Amber Heard Cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom?

Short answer: No, Amber Heard was not cut from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, despite the speculation. A recent report did suggest uneasiness on the set, and Warner Bros. allegedly considered recasting her based on her poor on-screen chemistry with Jason Momoa. She was noticeably absent from much of the marketing materials and did not participate in the press run. Her role in The Lost Kingdom is indeed limited compared to the first film. However, there is also a story reason for that.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom focuses on Arthur Curry and his relationship with his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), who previously served as the main villain for the franchise. Aquaman has to team up with Orm to defeat an ancient force of evil. It’s a buddy-cop-type film, so the lack of focus on Mera is expected. Black Manta is the villain this time around, and although it seems he is making his feud with Aquaman even more personal, Mera remains a supporting character.

As the DCEU comes to a close, and Momoa’s future as Aquaman uncertain, the rampant speculation leading up to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom regarding Mera and other aspects of the film seems futile. James Gunn’s upcoming DCU will largley ignore this franchise’s canon, though some elements and characters will reportedly be retained. That said, speculation regarding Mera’s role is not without merit, despite The Lost Kingdom always intending to sideline her as Aquaman and Orm took the spotlight.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters on December 22.

