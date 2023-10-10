Jason Momoa Tried to Have Amber Heard Fired From Aquaman 2 – Report

Arthur Curry actor Jason Momoa reportedly pushed to have Amber Heard, who plays Mera in the DC Universe, removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

A report from Variety claims notes from Heard’s therapist, released in connection with the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, described hostile encounters with Momoa on set of Aquaman and hte Lost Kingdom. Momoa allegedly showed up intoxicated and dressed like Depp, in addition to pushing to have Heard fired from her role as Mera.

“Jason said he wanted me fired,” the notes read. “Jason drunk — late on set. Dressing like Johnny. Has all the rings too.”

While representatives for Momoa declined to comment on the outlet’s story, a DC spokesperson claimed, “Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” Other sources claimed the same, saying Momoa did not show up to the set drunk.

Additionally, the notes indicated Heard felt unsupported by James Wan, who directed Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and like a pariah on set. This was allegedly due to the aforementioned defamation case, which was incredibly high-profile. A DC spokesperson refuted these allegations.

There was, according to Variety’s reporting, a push to replace or remove Heard from the film, though that was unrelated to her legal case. Instead, this was chalked up to chemistry problems between Heard and Momoa on screen.

Warner Bros., though, did not end up removing Heard because of her former boyfriend, Elon Musk, who sent a “scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down” were she removed from the project.

Heard’s lawyers reportedly fought to block the release of the notes from which these claims were taken.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom releases on Dec. 20.